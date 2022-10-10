ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool’s issues worsen as knee injury rules out Luis Díaz until December

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrnXs_0iTdyp4a00
Virgil van Dijk consoles his Liverpool teammate Luis Díaz after the Colombian forward went down injured at Arsenal.

The Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the injury will keep him out until after the World Cup. It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates Stadium on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jürgen Klopp’s struggling side.

Díaz will miss a number of key games, including the visit of Manchester City on Sunday and a trip to Tottenham the following month, as well as Champions League matches against Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

Díaz will not miss out on the World Cup given Colombia did not qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also injured his ankle against Arsenal, leading to him being replaced by Joe Gomez at half-time, but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Arsenal#Ajax
The Guardian

Are you living with long Covid? We want to hear from you

The first time Savannah Brooks collapsed, five blocks from her home in Minneapolis, her boyfriend had to carry her home. She had just been infected with Covid, but had waited a week after the worst of her symptoms had subsided to take a walk in her neighborhood. She had received her booster shot four months prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
POTUS
The Guardian

Beulah Ainley obituary

My mother, Beulah Ainley, who has died aged 77, was a nurse turned journalist and a staunch promoter of diversity in the media world, including through her championing of the creation of the George Viner Memorial Fund, which has provided bursaries to more than 150 minority-ethnic students to undergo journalistic training.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

470K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy