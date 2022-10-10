Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID numbers are low across Greater Cincinnati. Will winter change that?
COVID cases are declining across the region, health experts say. But we're also nearing peak season for respiratory illness — meaning the virus is not entirely in our rearview yet. University of Cincinnati Infectious Disease expert Dr. Carl Ficthenbaum says the public should be prepared for new COVID variants...
New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions in Cincinnati public housing
A new program aims to prevent non-payment evictions for tenants in Cincinnati's public housing. The pilot program will help residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Public Housing Authority get help to pay back rent and receive financial planning assistance for up to a year to help keep them from falling behind in the future.
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
NKY schools receive mixed report cards from state Department of Education
The Kentucky Department of Education on Tuesday released its school report cards for districts in the state based on each school's academic performance. A new color-coded scale indicates each district's performance levels for elementary, middle and high schools. The scale ranges from red (the lowest) to blue (the highest) with orange, yellow and green ratings between the two.
With more jobs than people, Greater Cincinnati businesses urged to seek out the disengaged
Solving Greater Cincinnati's labor shortage might come down to zeroing in on people who aren't actively looking for work. Dustin Lester calls that segment of the population "disengaged." He works for Lightcast, a company that uses data to create hiring strategies, and spoke to area business leaders at the Northern...
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
‘Disappointing’ but not unexpected: Ky. schools' low test scores reflect challenges of interrupted learning
Test results and school ratings released by the Kentucky Department of Education Tuesday show overall low student performance on standardized tests in the spring of 2022. The scores — the most reliable since the pandemic began — confirm what many education experts suspected: The COVID-19 pandemic put students behind in some important academic skills.
This week, Ky. schools will get rated for the first time since the pandemic
The Kentucky Department of Education will release test scores and ratings for the state’s public schools on Tuesday, offering the first meaningful glimpse of statewide school performance since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal law requires the state to rate schools each year. The ratings are meant to communicate to...
The mayor wants voters to eliminate the pocket veto
Cincinnati voters will have the opportunity to amend the city’s charter with Issue 11 and do away with the so-called pocket veto. That’s the name that’s been given to the mayor’s ability to kill legislation by not referring it to council. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll talk...
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Here's what a $200 million 'convention center district' in Cincinnati could look like
3CDC this week unveiled initial plans for a convention center district in Cincinnati. The plans include redesigning the Duke Energy Convention Center and building a new 800-room hotel to replace the now-demolished Millennium. 3CDC is overseeing plans for a convention center district, but will search for a separate developer for...
‘Everything was packed’ during BLINK 2022
The executive director of BLINK says he's pretty pleased with how the weekend went. Justin Brookhart says he heard from some business owners and from police there were more people than in the first two BLINK festivals, but he's waiting for official crowd size estimates. “Saturday night was probably the...
We talk with Rick Steves about exploring the art of Europe
You know Rick Steves as a trusted and budget-conscious authority on European travel. Now he’s sharing his art expertise in a new PBS special. The six-episode series, called “Rick Steves Art of Europe,” focuses on key moments through thousands of years of art history. It airs throughout October on CET Arts.
