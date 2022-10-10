ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

NKY schools receive mixed report cards from state Department of Education

The Kentucky Department of Education on Tuesday released its school report cards for districts in the state based on each school's academic performance. A new color-coded scale indicates each district's performance levels for elementary, middle and high schools. The scale ranges from red (the lowest) to blue (the highest) with orange, yellow and green ratings between the two.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

‘Disappointing’ but not unexpected: Ky. schools' low test scores reflect challenges of interrupted learning

Test results and school ratings released by the Kentucky Department of Education Tuesday show overall low student performance on standardized tests in the spring of 2022. The scores — the most reliable since the pandemic began — confirm what many education experts suspected: The COVID-19 pandemic put students behind in some important academic skills.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

This week, Ky. schools will get rated for the first time since the pandemic

The Kentucky Department of Education will release test scores and ratings for the state’s public schools on Tuesday, offering the first meaningful glimpse of statewide school performance since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal law requires the state to rate schools each year. The ratings are meant to communicate to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

The mayor wants voters to eliminate the pocket veto

Cincinnati voters will have the opportunity to amend the city’s charter with Issue 11 and do away with the so-called pocket veto. That’s the name that’s been given to the mayor’s ability to kill legislation by not referring it to council. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll talk...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

‘Everything was packed’ during BLINK 2022

The executive director of BLINK says he's pretty pleased with how the weekend went. Justin Brookhart says he heard from some business owners and from police there were more people than in the first two BLINK festivals, but he's waiting for official crowd size estimates. “Saturday night was probably the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

We talk with Rick Steves about exploring the art of Europe

You know Rick Steves as a trusted and budget-conscious authority on European travel. Now he’s sharing his art expertise in a new PBS special. The six-episode series, called “Rick Steves Art of Europe,” focuses on key moments through thousands of years of art history. It airs throughout October on CET Arts.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy