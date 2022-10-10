ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cynthia Nixon Serves Triple Tone Style in Pink Blouse, Neon Skirt & Red-Hot Boots at PaleyFest 2022

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ttp_0iTdydj600

Cynthia Nixon packed a punch for PaleyFest NY 2022, appearing on the red carpet and an accompanying panel to discuss HBO Max’s historical show “The Gilded Age.” Taking place in New York City’s late 1800s period, the social drama has been renewed for a second season.

While arriving at the Paley Center for Media in New York City for the occasion, the “And Just Like That…” star wore a bold pink outfit before speaking alongside co-stars Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Denee Benton and Louisa Jacobson. Her ensemble featured a light pink button-up blouse, tucked into a knee-length draped neon pink skirt. The two-toned outfit was paired with light blue acrylic hoop earrings, as well as a matching ring — solidifying Nixon’s penchant for color.

When it came to shoes, Nixon opted for a set of sharp boots . Her red style featured patent leather uppers in a tall silhouette, complete with rounded toes and lace-up front panels near their base. Thin stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height completed the pair. The style created a gradient effect when paired with Nixon’s pink pieces, and allowed her outfit to serve as a lesson in color coordination by remaining in the same red color family.

When it comes to footwear, Nixon’s style is often versatile and chic. The actress favors pointed and open-toed pumps in single-tone colors or neutral hues for the red carpet, typically from labels like Sarah Flint, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in platform wedges and flats from affordable brands like Jessica Simpson.

Discover Nixon’s style through the years in the gallery below.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Dances in Sparkling Slit Skirt & Barely There Heels for Instagram

Tia Mowry took to Instagram yesterday, sharing what she would wear to a “casual dinner” while dancing to the beat of the background music. The video saw the former Disney Channel star clad in a purple sparkling set that consisted of a long sleeve cropped top trimmed with voluminous faux feathers. The skirt was much of the same, made of a sparkling silver reflect and purple fabric with a feathery trim, differing only thanks to a daring side slit that traveled up the star’s leg. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore half her dark brown hair in distinctive bantu knots, while the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Suits Up in Black Pantsuit & Leather Heels at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Hillary Clinton was formally outfitted for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived for the occasion with her daughter, Chelsea, wearing a black evening suit. Her ensemble featured a black pantsuit with long trousers, as well as a round-collared jacket with thinly beaded sleeves atop a pale pink and orange blouse. Completing Clinton’s ensemble were natural pearl earrings and a matching necklace. For footwear, Clinton finished her ensemble with black leather heels that featured triangular pointed toes, giving her outfit a sharp and decidedly...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Takes a Major Fashion Risk in the Wildest Lace-Up Pants

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox is a fashion risk-taker. The actress nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a pair of lace-up pants. The Transformers star, 36, showed off the look via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, and it was almost too hot to handle. She nearly bared all in the green crocodile-embossed bottoms that […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Louisa Jacobson
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Morgan Spector
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Neon Pink#Skirt#Blouse#Paleyfest Ny#Hbo Max
HollywoodLife

Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP

Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video

Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy