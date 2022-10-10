Lehigh Valley high school football power rankings: After 7 weeks, Parkland remains on the way up in EPC

Allen football coach Mel Thomas calls for adjustments during practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

If you look at the District 11 power rankings, you’ll note that the top four teams in the Class 6A subregional are fairly secure.

Emmaus, Northampton, Nazareth, and Freedom are a combined 25-3 and, in no particular order, are positioned to hold on to one of the top four spots in the rankings.

However, one of the storylines to follow over the final three weeks of the regular season is to see who can stay out of the No. 4 spot. While the No. 4 seed will get a home game, the No. 4 team will also likely get Parkland in the quarterfinals and that will not be an easy task since the Trojans are now healthy and on a roll.

After back-to-back losses to Allentown Central Catholic and Whitehall at less than full strength, Parkland has won two in a row and is back above .500.

Quarterback Luke Spang, running back Trey Tremba, and slot back Nakhi Bullock were among the injured players for Tim Moncman’s team, but they’re back making plays and a defense that showed holes earlier in the season has tightened.

Parkland has much more to prove as Pleasant Valley and East Stroudsburg South are not considered to be the same caliber of an Emmaus, Nazareth or Freedom, but the Trojans are one of the few teams to rise in this week’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference power rankings:

Allen Canaries

Record: 0-7

Last week: Lost to Pocono Mountain West 42-6

Last week’s ranking: 18th

What’s next: At Stroudsburg, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Canaries were hurt by three fumbles against West. They have scored just six points or less four times. Have lost to Stroudsburg nine straight times including 49-8 last season.

Pocono Mountain East Cardinals

Record: 1-6

Last week: Lost to Dieruff 40-10

Last week’s ranking: 17th

What’s next: Host Northampton, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Cardinals got a combined 107 yards rushing from DJ Kelly and Rocco Delguidice but had just three completions and 26 yards passing in the loss to Dieruff.

East Stroudsburg North Timberwolves

Record: 1-6

Last week: Lost to Stroudsburg 41-0

Last week’s ranking: 16th

What’s next: Host Dieruff, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: North had negative 24 yards rushing against Stroudsburg and a net 33 yards overall. The Timberwolves, who were shut out for the second straight game and the third time this season, had just four first downs.

Dieruff Huskies

Record: 1-6

Last week: Beat Pocono Mountain East 40-10

Last week’s ranking: 15th

What’s next: At East Stroudsburg North, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Huskies got 108 yards rushing by Mekhi Ashby and four catches for 110 yards by Noah Ozorio. Quarterback Jordey Guzman was 8-for-13 for 188 yards. Dieruff has won eight in a row over North, including 47-16 last year.

Pocono Mountain West Panthers

Record: 3-4

Last week: Beat Allen 42-6

Last week’s ranking: 14th

What’s next: Play at East Stroudsburg South

Comment: Against Allen, the Panthers got nine tackles apiece by Karter Nuss and Brandon Stiehler and two fumble recoveries by Jeffrey Thompson. West is now 10-0 all-time against Allen but enters its biggest game of the season at South Friday. Winner will likely qualify for the District 11 5A tournament field, the loser likely won’t.

Stroudsburg Mountaineers

Record: 4-3

Last week: Beat East Stroudsburg North 41-0

Last week’s ranking: 14th

What’s next: At Stroudsburg, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Mounties got 143 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Andre Reames in their win over North. Quarterback Aiden Herman was 6-for-9 for 45 yards and two TDs. Stroudsburg probably needs to win two of its last three to secure a spot in the District 11-2-4 subregional.

East Stroudsburg South Cavaliers

Record: 3-4

Last week: Lost to Parkland 57-8

Last week’s ranking: 12th

What’s next: Host Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Cavaliers are coming off their most difficult stretch of the season with consecutive games against Northampton, Liberty and Parkland and went 0-3. If they want to get a chance to defend their 5A district title, they’re going to have to win one of the next two games with Stroudsburg following West on the schedule.

Pleasant Valley Bears

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Northampton 46-7

Last week’s ranking: 11th

What’s next: Host Freedom, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Bears are just trying to weather the storm of a brutal stretch of schedule. They have been outscored 84-14 by Parkland and Northampton after starting the season 5-0. Things aren’t likely to improve against Freedom, which is playing as well as any team in the area.

Liberty Hurricanes

Record: 2-5

Last week: Lost to Emmaus 49-0

Last week’s ranking: 9th

What’s next: Host Easton, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: Liberty was limited to 161 yards of offense and had three turnovers against Emmaus. Marcus Askerneese and Karim Brice both had four receptions for a combined 72 yards at Emmaus. Hurricanes and Red Rovers meet in one of the area’s most historic series this week. It’s meeting No. 107. Easton leads 65-38-3.

Easton Red Rovers

Record: 2-5

Last week: Lost to Bethlehem Catholic 28-14

Last week’s ranking: 10th

What’s next: At Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Red Rovers outgained Becahi 391-184 and had 19 first downs to seven by the Golden Hawks, but still couldn’t close out what would have been their biggest win of the season. Aidan Hutchison’s return has boosted the offense. He had 198 yards on 38 carries against Becahi. Still, the game against Liberty is primarily the battle for eighth place in the nine-team EPC South.

Whitehall Zephyrs

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to Freedom 33-14

Last week’s ranking: 6th

What’s next: Host Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Zephyrs had no answer defensively for Freedom’s running game led by Jalen Fletcher. They did get two interceptions on Freedom’s lone two pass attempts and they had some nice moments offensively, especially by Nigel Linton with 146 yards rushing, including a 62-yard TD bolt. Zephs still likely to need one more win to secure 5A playoff berth.

Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks

Record: 4-3

Last week: Beat Easton 28-14

Last week’s ranking: 8th

What’s next: Host Parkland, 7 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Golden Hawks, backs against a wall, fought their way back to a critical win at Easton. Luke Thomas was 10-for-10 passing for 120 yards against the Red Rovers. Becahi finds itself atop the District 11 4A power rankings, but will not be favored in any of its remaining games against Parkland, Freedom and Allentown Central Catholic.

Allentown Central Catholic Vikings

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to Nazareth 42-14

Last week’s ranking: 5th

What’s next: At Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Comment: The Vikings had the perfect plan for the first half of its game against Nazareth and used direct snaps to Caiden Shaffer to play a game of keep-away from the potent Blue Eagles offense. But they couldn’t stop Nazareth in the second half and were stopped on two key fourth-down attempts. Shaffer ended up with 163 yards rushing and will likely keep getting the ball down the stretch of the regular season.

Parkland Trojans

Record: 4-3

Last week: Beat East Stroudsburg South 57-8

Last week’s ranking: 7th

What’s next: At Bethlehem Catholic, 7 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Trojans have found their stride against two EPC North teams, and are eager to prove themselves against the EPC South again. They’ll get their chance against Becahi Saturday night. Luke Spang passed for one TD and ran for one against South and Trey Tremba scored twice while Jack Harrison had an interception return for a score.

Northampton Konkrete Kids

Record: 7-0

Last week: Beat Pleasant Valley 46-7

Last week’s ranking: 4th

What’s next: At Pocono Mountain East, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Konkrete Kids made it 19 wins in their last 20 games with a convincing win over Pleasant Valley, getting 366 yards of offense. Caden Henritzy ran for 135 yards and Antonino Russo continues to impress at quarterback after throwing for 146 yards and two scores. Northampton is likely to enter its regular-season finale against Whitehall with a 9-0 mark and a chance to be the No. 1 seed in the District 11-2-4 subregional.

Nazareth Blue Eagles

Record: 6-1

Last week: Beat Allentown Central Catholic 42-14

Last week’s ranking: 3rd

What’s next: Host Emmaus, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Blue Eagles defense spent more than 11 minutes of the second quarter on the field Saturday night against ACCHS and couldn’t stop a 16-play drive. But the offense answered quickly to get a tying touchdown and a vast turnaround was on. Can Nazareth’s defense match up with a big, strong offensive line? They did in the second half vs. the Vikings and will get another shot this week against Emmaus.

Freedom Patriots

Record: 5-2

Last week: Beat Whitehall 33-14

Last week’s ranking: 3rd

What’s next: At Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: It’s amazing how similar the 2022 Patriots season has been to 2021′s championship year. Each year began with disappointing losses to Emmaus and Parkland, only to be followed by a long winning streak. Freedom is on pace for a 9-game win streak entering districts and will be formidable again in the postseason. Jalen Fletcher is this year’s Deante Crawford in the backfield. However, the Patriots must improve the passing game to take the pressure off Fletcher.

Emmaus Green Hornets

Record: 7-0

Last week: Beat Liberty 49-0

Last week’s ranking: 1st

What’s next: At Nazareth, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Green Hornets allow just 10.6 points per game and might be the EPC’s most complete team with an explosive and balanced offense to go with a stifling defense. However, they still have more to prove starting with Friday’s game at Nazareth and later a home game against Parkland. Comeback player of the year Jake Fotta was 10 of 11 passing for 152 yards and two TDs in rout of Liberty.

