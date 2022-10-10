ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

City of Santa Maria partnering with Vitalant for upcoming blood drive

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
There is still an emergency need for blood and the City of Santa Maria is partnering with Vitalant to help.

They’re holding a blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 20. A bloodmobile will be stationed across from the Santa Maria Library, which is located at 421 S. McClelland St., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City says Vitalant is facing an emergency blood shortage, adding that Hurricane Ian affected blood supplies locally. Community members are encouraged to sign up to donate.

To make an appointment, call (805) 542-8500.

It takes about an hour to donate.

