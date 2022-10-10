Family of flight instructor killed in crash at NN airport releases statement

The family of the flight instructor killed in last week's plane crash at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport released a statement.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon. Virginia State Police said the plane reached an altitude of about 100 feet before veering off course and crashing in a wooded area at the airport.

Viktoria Ljungman , 22, died when the plane crashed. She was one of three people on board at the time. Investigations show she was a flight instructor and a licensed commercial pilot. Two 18-year-olds from Maryland were also on board at the time; one of them was the pilot. They were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Ljungman's family released a statement Monday.

"Our beloved daughter, sister and grandchild Viktoria Ljungman unexpectedly and tragically passed away last Thursday. She was not even 22 and a half years old, and we are devastated by this enormous loss. To know Viktoria was to love her, and not just for her family. Everyone who interacted with Viktoria admired her kindness and intelligence, and respected her tremendous dedication and work ethic.



Viktoria loved Hampton University and her Pirate family. We deeply appreciate that Hampton University made it possible for Viktoria to study in the U.S. on a full scholarship, to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot, and to compete for her school on the tennis courts and on the sailing team.



We also wish to express our appreciation for all the manifestations of love and support from to all those in Virginia and the U.S. who knew and loved Viktoria, and ask that our privacy be respected at this very difficult time. The Ljungman Family, Torekov and Gothenburg, Sweden"





Family of Viktoria Ljungman