ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Family of flight instructor killed in crash at NN airport releases statement

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dz8pr_0iTdxcsa00

The family of the flight instructor killed in last week's plane crash at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport released a statement.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon. Virginia State Police said the plane reached an altitude of about 100 feet before veering off course and crashing in a wooded area at the airport.

Viktoria Ljungman , 22, died when the plane crashed. She was one of three people on board at the time. Investigations show she was a flight instructor and a licensed commercial pilot. Two 18-year-olds from Maryland were also on board at the time; one of them was the pilot. They were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Ljungman's family released a statement Monday.

"Our beloved daughter, sister and grandchild Viktoria Ljungman unexpectedly and tragically passed away last Thursday. She was not even 22 and a half years old, and we are devastated by this enormous loss. To know Viktoria was to love her, and not just for her family. Everyone who interacted with Viktoria admired her kindness and intelligence, and respected her tremendous dedication and work ethic.

Viktoria loved Hampton University and her Pirate family. We deeply appreciate that Hampton University made it possible for Viktoria to study in the U.S. on a full scholarship, to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot, and to compete for her school on the tennis courts and on the sailing team.

We also wish to express our appreciation for all the manifestations of love and support from to all those in Virginia and the U.S. who knew and loved Viktoria, and ask that our privacy be respected at this very difficult time. The Ljungman Family, Torekov and Gothenburg, Sweden"

Family of Viktoria Ljungman

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Williamsburg, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Accidents
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Hampton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Sweden
WAVY News 10

Fire originated in bedroom at home on Dove St. in Norfolk, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries during a fire in Norfolk Monday night. Crews were called to the 6000 block of Dove Street for a structure fire around 8:50 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire inside a 1 ½ story home. Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom. They made a quick, aggressive knockdown and got the fire under control in just 10 minutes, according to a fire official.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy