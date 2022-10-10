ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gilaherald.com

Duncan volleyball hosts San Manuel on Friday

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Duncan starters high five one another as they are introduced. Emily Kempton (14) awaits a greeting from libero Reymia Contreras (2) fallowing Karly Coats (11), Aubrey Evans, Rachel Sumner (8), and Ivanna Cano (18). The Wildkats defeated Valley Union in four sets on Oct. 11.Four consecutive home matches loom ahead next week, beginning with Baboquivari on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
SAN MANUEL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Sierra Vista woman was found safe on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson went missing around 6 a.m. and was found by 10 a.m. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Obituary for Verna Dunagan

It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Dunagan, 87, announce her passing on Oct 6, at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Verna was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Sylvia and Charles Pitts in Lamar, Arkansas. After Verna graduated from high school,...
SAFFORD, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal

Supervisors in Cochise County said Tuesday they are intent on voting on a proposal to hand-count all ballots cast in November’s election, despite repeated warnings from their lawyer that the plan would be illegal. Deputy Cochise County attorney Christine Roberts repeatedly told the supervisors that state law does not give them the authority to conduct […] The post Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Fatal crash on Hwy. 191

Photo By Diane Drobka: The DPS is investigating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a passenger vehicle. SAFFORD- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investIgating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a suburban vehicle near the intersection of U. S. Highway 191 and Cactus Road. A 17-year-girl died at the scene.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Obituary for Jack Berkeley Pitner

Jack Berkeley Pitner was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Los Angeles, to Frank and Inez Pitner. Jack grew up in Yermo from 1938 to 1948. He spent his adolescent and teen years in New Haul. Jack had many passions growing up; fishing, hunting, his love for his horses Goldie and...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

One dead in two-vehicle collision on US 191 south of Safford

SAFFORD — A two-vehicle collision has resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Suburban SUV occurred at about 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on U.S. Highway 191 at milepost 115, in the southbound lane.
SAFFORD, AZ
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

GCSO deputy performs 7 minutes of CPR, but unable to save crash victim

SAFFORD — More details have been released about the crash south of Safford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Wednesday. The incident occurred at about 10:39 a.m. and witnesses reported driving behind a CKC dump truck in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 191, when a Chevrolet Suburban pulled onto the highway from Cactus Street. The Suburban was immediately T-boned by the dump truck and pushed into a canal.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Safford announces utility rate increase

Safford – At the recent Safford City Council meeting held on Oct. 10, 2022, the Safford City Council approved the use of reserve funds. The use of these reserves, monies set aside by the utility that may be used to assist in stabilizing fluctuations in operational expenditures, was recommended by staff to help reduce the amount of a proposed rate increase to electric utility customers. It was stated that rapidly rising market prices for natural gas, gas that is used to facilitate power generation, was the main cause for the proposed increase.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother

GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
SAFFORD, AZ

