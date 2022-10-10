Read full article on original website
gilaherald.com
Duncan volleyball hosts San Manuel on Friday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Duncan starters high five one another as they are introduced. Emily Kempton (14) awaits a greeting from libero Reymia Contreras (2) fallowing Karly Coats (11), Aubrey Evans, Rachel Sumner (8), and Ivanna Cano (18). The Wildkats defeated Valley Union in four sets on Oct. 11.Four consecutive home matches loom ahead next week, beginning with Baboquivari on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
KOLD-TV
Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Sierra Vista woman was found safe on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson went missing around 6 a.m. and was found by 10 a.m. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Verna Dunagan
It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Dunagan, 87, announce her passing on Oct 6, at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Verna was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Sylvia and Charles Pitts in Lamar, Arkansas. After Verna graduated from high school,...
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
Bisbee Festival of the Arts Inaugural Two-Day Event
The City of Bisbee rolls out its red carpet and groovy small-town hospitality as it welcomes art lovers of all stripes to the inaugural Bisbee Festival of the Arts. With a hat tip to its volunteer power, this free, rain or shine event is open from 10 am to 5 pm the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
Migrants found after car crashes near Benson
At least five migrants were found in a car after it crashed near Benson, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal
Supervisors in Cochise County said Tuesday they are intent on voting on a proposal to hand-count all ballots cast in November’s election, despite repeated warnings from their lawyer that the plan would be illegal. Deputy Cochise County attorney Christine Roberts repeatedly told the supervisors that state law does not give them the authority to conduct […] The post Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
14 horses were shot and killed in Northern Arizona. A $25k reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest
ALPINE, Ariz. — “We’ve been finding dead horse after dead horse," Simone Netherlands said. "It’s been absolutely horrific.”. Fifteen so far, she said. All were shot and left for scavengers near Forest Road 25 on the Alpine and Springerville Ranger Districts. "Shots to the heart and...
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
gilaherald.com
Fatal crash on Hwy. 191
Photo By Diane Drobka: The DPS is investigating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a passenger vehicle. SAFFORD- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investIgating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a suburban vehicle near the intersection of U. S. Highway 191 and Cactus Road. A 17-year-girl died at the scene.
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Jack Berkeley Pitner
Jack Berkeley Pitner was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Los Angeles, to Frank and Inez Pitner. Jack grew up in Yermo from 1938 to 1948. He spent his adolescent and teen years in New Haul. Jack had many passions growing up; fishing, hunting, his love for his horses Goldie and...
gilavalleycentral.net
One dead in two-vehicle collision on US 191 south of Safford
SAFFORD — A two-vehicle collision has resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Suburban SUV occurred at about 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on U.S. Highway 191 at milepost 115, in the southbound lane.
Sierra Vista man arrested for child exploitation
The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. SVPD received information that child sexual abuse material was transferred online
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
Nine migrants found in SUV near Patagonia
One person was arrested for smuggling eight Mexican citizens near Patagonia, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
gilavalleycentral.net
GCSO deputy performs 7 minutes of CPR, but unable to save crash victim
SAFFORD — More details have been released about the crash south of Safford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Wednesday. The incident occurred at about 10:39 a.m. and witnesses reported driving behind a CKC dump truck in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 191, when a Chevrolet Suburban pulled onto the highway from Cactus Street. The Suburban was immediately T-boned by the dump truck and pushed into a canal.
gilaherald.com
Safford announces utility rate increase
Safford – At the recent Safford City Council meeting held on Oct. 10, 2022, the Safford City Council approved the use of reserve funds. The use of these reserves, monies set aside by the utility that may be used to assist in stabilizing fluctuations in operational expenditures, was recommended by staff to help reduce the amount of a proposed rate increase to electric utility customers. It was stated that rapidly rising market prices for natural gas, gas that is used to facilitate power generation, was the main cause for the proposed increase.
gilavalleycentral.net
Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother
GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
