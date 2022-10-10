Safford – At the recent Safford City Council meeting held on Oct. 10, 2022, the Safford City Council approved the use of reserve funds. The use of these reserves, monies set aside by the utility that may be used to assist in stabilizing fluctuations in operational expenditures, was recommended by staff to help reduce the amount of a proposed rate increase to electric utility customers. It was stated that rapidly rising market prices for natural gas, gas that is used to facilitate power generation, was the main cause for the proposed increase.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO