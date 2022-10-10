Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof with funding from Community Emergency Response Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP helped a Charlottesville resident in need of a roof repair after a tree came down onto her house last winter. AHIP is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency and home repairs to Albemarle County and the Charlottesville community. It says that thanks to the Community...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans
Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus driver staffing stands.
NBC 29 News
ACPD providing comfort to crime victims with a service dog
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Albemarle County Police Department is a 4-year-old lab named Fiddy. Fiddy comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Her job at ACPD is to provide comfort to victims of crimes, as well as be a stress reliever. “She helps children that are sexually...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools opens new ESL Center to help non-English speaking families acclimate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools has opened an ESL welcome center to help families who speak another language. The center connects with all nine Charlottesville public schools. It will help families register for school, submit documents, complete language screening tests, and more. “We just want to make sure...
NBC 29 News
Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
NBC 29 News
Nelson Community Wellness Alliance getting a big federal boost
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance just got a big boost from federal funding. The Central Virginia nonprofit is one of just two Virginia organizations who are receiving the grant for community health workforce training. The NCWA is led by a two-woman team working to increase access to health care in Nelson.
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
NBC 29 News
Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school. Crozet Elementary School says it was excited to bring back its Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12. “They were out of bed before their alarms went off this morning,” PTO President...
NBC 29 News
Pediatric Research of Charlottesville recruiting teens for migraine clinical trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is looking for teenagers to participate in a new clinical trial working to alleviate migraines. “In children, a lot of times it goes undiagnosed because they don’t always have the vocabulary, they don’t understand it enough to diagnose it,” Eric Eagle with Pediatric Research of Charlottesville said.
NBC 29 News
Venable and Clark Elementary schools discuss name changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Potential name changes could be coming soon for two Charlottesville elementary schools. Clark and Venable are the only ones not named after people directly connected to Charlottesville City Schools. “When we initially started, we said that we would approach the schools in order of what their...
NBC 29 News
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof
The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools 2022 graduation rates surpass state average
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 13, ACPS announced that its on-time graduation rate for its class of 2022 was 94.3%, exceeding the state average of 92.1%. This rate measures the percentage of students who earn a diploma within four years of starting ninth grade. ACPS says these numbers have...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is adding another job listing to its postings. As of Wednesday, October 12, the city is without a permanent City Manager, police chief, and soon a fire chief. Next week, there will be an opening for executive director for the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Hansel...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health discovers ways to target blood pressure
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia School of Medicine say they’ve found a new way to regulate blood pressure. Their findings could help target a part of the blood vessel to lower blood pressure. It is estimated that high blood pressure affects more than 116...
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
NBC 29 News
35th annual Virginia Film Festival announces 2022 film program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its film program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. The festival will kick off this year with ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ and will finish with ‘Empire of Light.’ Guests during the festival include stars like Jonathon Majors, Chrissy Metz, Judith Ivey, and director Sam Pollard.
NBC 29 News
Disc golf rising in popularity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sound of success. It’s what 14-year-old Grady Wilkerson wants to hear when he’s on the disc golf course. His dad got him started on the game less than two years ago. “He was like, ‘Do you want to try out this new thing...
