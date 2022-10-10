ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

ACPD providing comfort to crime victims with a service dog

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Albemarle County Police Department is a 4-year-old lab named Fiddy. Fiddy comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Her job at ACPD is to provide comfort to victims of crimes, as well as be a stress reliever. “She helps children that are sexually...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Nelson Community Wellness Alliance getting a big federal boost

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance just got a big boost from federal funding. The Central Virginia nonprofit is one of just two Virginia organizations who are receiving the grant for community health workforce training. The NCWA is led by a two-woman team working to increase access to health care in Nelson.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans. Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus driver staffing stands.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Pediatric Research of Charlottesville recruiting teens for migraine clinical trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is looking for teenagers to participate in a new clinical trial working to alleviate migraines. “In children, a lot of times it goes undiagnosed because they don’t always have the vocabulary, they don’t understand it enough to diagnose it,” Eric Eagle with Pediatric Research of Charlottesville said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Venable and Clark Elementary schools discuss name changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Potential name changes could be coming soon for two Charlottesville elementary schools. Clark and Venable are the only ones not named after people directly connected to Charlottesville City Schools. “When we initially started, we said that we would approach the schools in order of what their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman's roof

The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville's PCOB Executive Director is resigning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is adding another job listing to its postings. As of Wednesday, October 12, the city is without a permanent City Manager, police chief, and soon a fire chief. Next week, there will be an opening for executive director for the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Hansel...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health discovers ways to target blood pressure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia School of Medicine say they’ve found a new way to regulate blood pressure. Their findings could help target a part of the blood vessel to lower blood pressure. It is estimated that high blood pressure affects more than 116...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

35th annual Virginia Film Festival announces 2022 film program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its film program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. The festival will kick off this year with ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ and will finish with ‘Empire of Light.’ Guests during the festival include stars like Jonathon Majors, Chrissy Metz, Judith Ivey, and director Sam Pollard.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Disc golf rising in popularity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sound of success. It’s what 14-year-old Grady Wilkerson wants to hear when he’s on the disc golf course. His dad got him started on the game less than two years ago. “He was like, ‘Do you want to try out this new thing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

