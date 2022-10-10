Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Authorities: ‘Possible human remains’ discovered in Iowa landfill are ‘medical grade replica’
Authorities have confirmed that the possible human remains that were found in eastern Iowa around 10:44 a.m. Saturday are actually a "medical-grade replica." According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, employees at the Clinton County Landfill made the discovery. The sheriff's office and Clinton Police Department responded. The remains were...
KWQC
Man charged with fatally shooting estranged wife in Bellevue
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bellevue man is facing a murder charge after investigators say he fatally shot his estranged wife at her business. Christoper E. Prichard, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole. Bond was set Thursday...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill.
x1071.com
Rural Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Police say a rural Dubuque man arrested in September for exposing himself to a woman and her daughters faces a charge for a similar incident in July. 50 year old Robert Bies was arrested Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging indecent exposure. Reports say that a woman was stopped on Seippel Road at its intersection with Asbury Road at about 3:40 p.m. July 12th when she noticed a vehicle stopped next to her in the west turning lane. The woman told police that she noticed the driver, which authorities say was Bies, sexually touching himself while making eye contact with her. Bies also was arrested on a warrant charging indecent exposure on September 15th.
No damage to Scott Co. Jail after morning fire
The Davenport Fire Department was called to the Scott County Jail at 7:37 a.m. on October 13 after an alarm sounded indicating smoke in the service elevator control room. Correctional officers and sergeants discovered a fire in the control box and put it out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Smoke was contained to […]
Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges
A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
Police: Davenport suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity
meth - including one in a body cavity.
UPDATE: landfill ‘remains’ deemed ‘medical replica’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 4 p.m. On October 11, the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist who was working with the State Medical Examiner. The Forensic Anthropologist determined the suspected bone to be a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur. The Forensic Anthropologist described the suspected bone as being “made to […]
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and...
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
x1071.com
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque
A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
rigov.org
For Immediate Release
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located an unconscious 40-year-old male suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old charged in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th. Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the. scene on foot, according to...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
KCJJ
Iowa City man in jail awaiting explosive device charges allegedly caught with contraband
An Iowa City man who’s been in the Johnson County Jail since early July awaiting trial on terrorism and explosives charges now faces additional possible prison time after being caught with contraband. Saturday night at approximately 6:20, a walkthrough was conducted on 23-year-old Nezzy Underscore Conway’s cell, and three...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest
An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
KWQC
Teen charged after shooting in a Rock Island convenience store
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and injured a man in Quick’s Monday. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the Quick’s store, 1501 5th Street, according to a media release.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., Rock Island officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street and found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.
