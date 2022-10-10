Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Resolution Honors Chumash on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In a deft effort to cut the proverbial baby in half, the Board of Supervisors celebrated both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Italian American Heritage Month this Tuesday morning in lieu of the more historically fraught Columbus Day observations that typically occur the second Monday of October. As to the...
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs
The Santa Barabara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, and Dignity Health will embark on a three-day-long effort of data collection from the Santa Maria community to better understand health needs. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Meet Vandenberg's Combined Force Space Component Command family
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – On Aug. 22, the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) welcomed Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess and his wife, Debbie Schiess, as the general took command of the unit. Since taking command, the two have been busy settling into their new role, meeting CFSCC...
Santa Barbara’s Hotel Californian Epitomizes Coastal-Cool in the American Riviera
Santa Barbara has a coastal-cool ease that belies other beach-town destinations with an air of pretension and frenetic energy. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the city's lured Golden State residents and out-of-towners with its Mediterranean climate, booming viticulture, and laissez faire attitude. That’s why Hotel Californian is […]
High-priced Ojai boarding school's ex-headmaster molested student at Thacher, lawsuit claims
A lawsuit was filed against the Thacher School, with a former student claiming she was expelled after she reported its headmaster stalked and molested her.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Book Offers a‘Map to Your Soul’
Interview with Astrologer-Psychologist Jennifer Freed on Her Journey Toward Living Deeply. When Jennifer Freed asked me how I wanted to celebrate my 70th birthday, I blurted out my fantasy of going to Florence to research my memoir. “I can make that happen!” she exclaimed. And she did. She sent out a fundraising letter that was so effective, even people who didn’t know me contributed.
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
Santa Barbara Independent
What Are Santa Barbara Women’s Health Care Needs?
Interest and energy are coalescing around a new organization ― the Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) ― after a physician independently called for improvements in local women’s health care. Dr. Katrina Mitchell said she received an outpouring of public support for an op-ed she penned...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
Rise in Mixteco families in Santa Maria prompts more school translation services
In Santa Maria, translation and interpretation services play a big part in keeping families up to date on their children's education.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
Canyon News
Human Remains Found In Santa Monica Mountains Identified
SANTA MONICA—On October 10 at 3:52 p.m., Sergeant Albert Ramirez of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced human remains were found in the Santa Monica Mountains in the 2600 block of April Road. They were found west of the King Gillette Ranch in Agoura Hills on October 3, at 5:56 p.m. and belong to Jose’ Antonio Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing on July 30.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pulling and Putting Things Together at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Paradox comes home to roost at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) this fall with the coolly entrancing Marshall Brown exhibition The Architecture of Collage. In a sense, this artist is all about architecture, which he also practices and teaches at Princeton. From another angle, architecture is subjected to his crafty collagist’s re-inventive eye. By dwelling on the architectural medium while imposing his cerebral cut-up visions, Brown pays respects with a sly re-thinker’s wit and an exacting X-Acto knife.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mental Wellness Center Brings Project Reboot to Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Oct. 11, 2022– On Sunday, November 6 @ 4:30 pm, the Mental Wellness Center (MWC) will present Project Reboot, a 3-week screen time program that begins with a keynote presentation by Project Reboot’s founder and director, Dino Ambrosi. The presentation will take place at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre, and will introduce attendees to new knowledge, skills and habits aimed at reducing reliance on social media and tech screen time.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
