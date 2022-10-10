ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Give Cancer the Boot

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jw5Jj_0iTdvxfX00

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Fire Department took to the streets to raise awareness and money for cancers related to fighting fires.

Members of the fire department union were out at the intersection of Front and Clinton Streets on Friday to collect money for the Retired Professional Fire Fighter’s Cancer Fund.
Event coordinator Chris Mallery says that the group was established in 2010, and since then has already raised close to $400,000.
Mallery said that their total for this year was close to $9,000.

Binghamton Firefighter Chris Mallery says, “Very busy intersection at Front and Clinton Street. So obviously, on a Friday, it’s the best day of the week to do it. You know, things the way they are, money tight as it is, you wouldn’t know it today. And it’s always the person that looks like their car is held with duct tape they give you the most money.”

Mallery says that 20 to 25 members of the department ended up helping, as they stood outside from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The funds raised go toward programs that look to impact cancers that have higher occurrence rates among fire fighters, such as bladder and lung cancers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
City
Clinton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Charity#The Fire Department Union#Front#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy