2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting …. Norfolk International Airport reports highest September …. Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. WAVY News 10. 71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies. Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in …. Parents face murder charges following 2-year-old’s …...
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenage girl with has been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, police say.
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
Man sentenced 7 years in 2018 death of Ocean Lakes H.S. student
Jacob Meadows was sentenced to 16 years with nine years suspended for the death of 17-year-old Christopher Ross.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Officers cleared in shooting of armed suspect on Granby St.
Norfolk's commonwealth's attorney says officers were justified in the shooting of Barry Carrington Jr. on Granby Street back in February.
Williamsburg woman caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport
According to a press release, the 9mm gun was loaded with six bullets was found in the woman's carry-on bag when it triggered an alarm in the security check point.
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Police were called to the crash scene, at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive around 10:15 a.m.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years behind the wheel
Back in October of 1972, when Marge Moore started driving for Virginia Beach Public Schools, a gallon of gas was only 55 cents, Richard Nixon was President and minimum wage was $1.60 an hour.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials
A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials
Man dies following shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide investigation underway
According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at Edenton church
10 On Your Side is learning new information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church.
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
Police: Elizabeth City student arrested after ‘threatening to discharge firearm,’ later found with Nerf guns
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center. According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later […]
