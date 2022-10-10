A decade ago, Kaley Cuoco was involved in a horseback riding accident that nearly caused her to lose her leg. Though she has spoken about the incident in the past, she offered up more details about the situation and her subsequent recovery as she spoke about the new book that chronicles the show that made her a household name, The Big Bang Theory. In an excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff shared by Vanity Fair, Cuoco and the team at the show shared their concerns that she would lose her leg and how it was one of the scariest times of the series' 12-year run.

