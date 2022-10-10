Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World ChampionsIBWAAAnaheim, CA
Victoria Beckham Just Made a Case for the Return of Over-the-Top Glitter Boots
There’s no denying all-glitter everything is having a moment right now, from strutting down runways to invading red carpets everywhere. The latest environment to welcome the trend with open arms? The streets of New York City, where Victoria Beckham firmly (and fashionably) decided that glitzy boots are very much in.
The Neckline of Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Leather Catsuit Plunged Past Her Belly Button
In case you missed it, plunging necklines are very much in (not that we can say they were ever necessarily out). The latest star to try on the trend? None other than the queen of posing, Kylie Jenner, who wore the daring look in honor of her latest Kylie Cosmetics drop.
Kendall Jenner’s Errand-Running Ensemble Included Nothing But an Extreme Crop Top and Leggings
As one of the reigning queens of model-off-duty fashion, even when Kendall Jenner’s not working, her outfits still totally work. Kenny’s latest look to take Los Angeles’s streets by storm? An expertly crafted post-Pilates ‘fit, which included the tiniest crop top, maybe ever. On Monday, Jenner...
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Halloween Early By Painting Herself Completely Green
Kylie Jenner is fully dedicated to getting into the Halloween spirit this year. Need proof? Just days after posing in a plunging Batman-inspired catsuit on Instagram (fake abs and all), the Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into yet another festive look — but this time, it involved less sexy clothing and more…green paint.
The “Super Flattering” Levi’s Jeans That Went Viral on TikTok Are 40% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Jeans aren’t known for their comfort. Consequently, if you choose to pull on a pair of denim pants (over sweats or leggings), they should be ultra-flattering and give you Rihanna-levels of confidence. So with shoppers and TikTok creators hyping up Levi’s iconic Wedgie Straight Jeans for their fit that “makes every outfit look so good,” it’s easy to see why this is a must-have pair.
Meghan Markle Explains How Prince Harry Encouraged Her to Seek Help at Her “Worst Point”
Meghan Markle is opening up about the ways Prince Harry supported her through periods of declining mental health. On the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex discussed “The Decoding of Crazy”' with special guests actress Constance Wu, comedian Jenny Slate, and Bollywood star Deepik Padukone. When speaking with Padukone, Markle got candid about finally seeking help at her “worst point.”
Katie Holmes Elevated the Classic LBD in a Slinky Slip
Everything Katie Holmes touches turns to fashion — which is why she can make baggy jeans and an oversized sweater look like haute couture. So, when the style guru gets ahold of something as sophisticated as a little black dress, you know it's going to be good. And on Wednesday, the actress and producer put a sexy spin on the classic with a slinky plunging slip dress.
Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants
Anne Hathaway has had an evolutionary couple of years in the fashion department. And now, the star is promoting her upcoming, critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which means more red carpet looks. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The View in an outfit that played with dimensions and ushered in...
Chloe Bailey Says Her B.DY by Garage Campaign Fits With Her "Sexy and Comfortable" Aesthetic
How would Chloe Bailey describe her personal style aesthetic? "Sexy and comfortable," she tells InStyle over email. "I want to always be comfortable, but I also want something that will give me some sort of shape," she explains, noting that this is also the reason why she loves Garage and felt extra excited to star in the brand's new B.DY by Garage campaign. "I have a smaller waist and my thighs, my arms, and shoulders are bigger. I always like to accentuate my waist. I don’t like to wear too many baggy things. Like, if I have baggy pants, I want a fitted shirt to balance."
Khloé Kardashian Had a Tumor Removed From Her Face
After fans noticed a bandage on her face, Khloé Kardashian shared that she underwent an operation to have a tumor removed. She explained it all on her Instagram Story, saying that she thought the bump was a pimple but was glad that she insisted on getting a biopsy once it hadn't gone down after seven months. After testing, she had it removed.
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing These $115 Earrings That Look at Least Triple Their Price
I’m a firm believer that your outfit is not complete without a pair of earrings. Ask any of my friends and they’ll tell you that I rarely (if ever) step outside of my house without my gold hoops. Not only do they give me a big boost of confidence, but they always round out my look, be it a basic white tee for daytime errands or an elegant LBD for evening outings. Yes, earrings are small, but they make a big impact, and it seems Kate Middleton, who is also rarely without her ear accessories, agrees with me.
Lizzo Went Full Goth Glam With a Lace-Up Dress and Mullet Haircut
Lizzo is entering her goth era — well, at least for her latest magazine cover. The pop star is Vanity Fair's November cover star, and she went full punk glam with a choppy mullet cut, lace-up dress, and black lipstick. In the cover image, the singer models the new...
Anne Hathaway Combined Head-to-Toe Sequins With a Sky-High ‘60s Bouffant
In case you missed it, 2022 is officially the year of Anne Hathaway’s fashion resurgence. Aside from (practically) inventing the color pink earlier this summer and taking fall fashion mood boards by storm earlier this week, the actress further proved she’s truly the diamond of the season by stepping out in head-to-toe glitz on Wednesday. The range.
The Face-Sculpting Device Used by Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid Is Discounted for the Next 24 Hours
Personally speaking, the initial allure of microcurrent devices was their novelty, being a face-zapping tool that gives you better skin. But in the years since their debut, they’ve amassed fanbases among estheticians, A-listers, and shoppers alike. The NuFace is the singular defining product of the genre, and is reportedly used by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid.
This Tinted Lip Balm From a Kate Hudson- and Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand Has Officially Replaced My Lipstick
No matter how much water I drink or how much lip balm I apply, my lips will never not feel dry with lipstick on. I’ve tried alternatives like lip oils and stains, but I haven’t been able to find a lip product that’s just right. Essentially, I’ve been on the hunt for something that looks like lipstick, but feels like a balm; something that moisturizes, tints, and lasts for hours. This wishlist of mine sounds a bit like hoping for your dream job that also lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world, right? I thought so too, until I tried Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm.
Kaley Cuoco Shared That She Almost Had Her Leg Amputated After an Equestrian Accident
A decade ago, Kaley Cuoco was involved in a horseback riding accident that nearly caused her to lose her leg. Though she has spoken about the incident in the past, she offered up more details about the situation and her subsequent recovery as she spoke about the new book that chronicles the show that made her a household name, The Big Bang Theory. In an excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff shared by Vanity Fair, Cuoco and the team at the show shared their concerns that she would lose her leg and how it was one of the scariest times of the series' 12-year run.
Jessica Alba’s Extremely Popular Lengthening Mascara Is One of Our Favorite Beauty Deals at Amazon Right Now
When it comes to mascara, the beauty market is oversaturated with picks, from options that’ll give you extension-like results to ones that offer more of a your-lashes-but-better look. While there are many styles out there, lash-lengthening mascara is in a league of its own, and one tube that shoppers turn to time and time again is Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, which is on sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale.
The Supermodel Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork in the Fall Is on Sale — and Selling Out Fast
No matter how hard I try, transitioning into fall is one thing that hasn’t gotten easier for me. Cold weather, shorter days, less sunlight, more layers — they’re hallmarks of autumn that always take some time for me to adjust to. On the flip side, there are plenty of things I look forward to like sweater season, pumpkin spice lattes, and, well, Uggs. Oh, how I miss my Uggs in the summertime.
The Nail Polish Behind Hailey Bieber’s Viral Manicure Is Back in Stock — and on Sale Today
Whether you’re doing some early holiday shopping or buying yourself a pick-me-up treat, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has deals on millions of products — including tons of glamorous nail care markdowns. Customer-favorite brands like OPI, Bioderma, Deborah Lippmann, and more are discounted, including everything from nail polish to hand creams to cuticle oils, and anything else you need to get your at-home spa day going for up to 20 percent off. The only downside? How dangerously easy it is to add it all to cart.
Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Micro Minis Into Fall
Miuccia Prada really did something with that little tennis skirt this summer, didn’t she? Since it became the uncontested viral piece of the season, hugging the hips of Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber, many have wondered what would happen with the instantly legendary Miu Miu skirt now that the season has shifted — could such a bare-all piece find its place amid ever-chilling temps? Doubters, we’ll give you a hit: It was released as part of the Fall 2022 collection, after all.
