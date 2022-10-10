Steamboat officials remind contractors, homeowners that fall inspection deadline looms￼

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Please take your trash home’: A month after removing its bins, the Steamboat Springs Post Office is still being trashed
Having been without a janitor for about a year, the Steamboat Springs Post Office recently decided to remove some trash bins with the expectation that people would throw out their empty shipping boxes and junk mail at home. Instead, people are leaving bundles of trash on the floor all over...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City closes Yampa River and Fish Creek confluence through Oct. 31
A small section at the confluence of the Yampa River and Fish Creek along with an area of Fish Creek will be under a voluntary closure through Oct. 31. Working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Steamboat Springs is applying the closure as a way to protect the native mountain whitefish population during their annual spawn migration and concentration.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Steamboat Springs ballot measure 2A is a critical community investment opportunity
Steamboat Springs has a severe housing crisis. For the last 40 years, the affordable housing demand for the local workforce has greatly outpaced the supply. But recently, the magnitude has exploded. And the gap will continue to grow until we make a significant change. So we urge you to join us in voting yes on on 2A to house our community.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ballot measure 6A could help South Routt Library District overcome budget challenges
Recessions, reduced production at the Twentymile Coal mine and an inability to grow its budget has lead the South Routt Library District to ask voters for help this November. “The cost of books in the last 10 years has increased 50%, and employee salaries have not kept up with inflation. This is also the case with utilities, maintenance, office supplies and other expenses,” District Manager of the South Routt Library Debbie Curtis said during the Steamboat Pilot & Today 2022 Election Forum on Monday, Oct. 10.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Comcast service center in the crosshairs at City Council discussion
The City of Steamboat Springs is updating the terms of its franchise agreement with Comcast, specifically cable television, and some significant changes might be on the way. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Steamboat’s Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bock asked City Council for direction regarding several potential changes, including whether the city should maintain its Public, Education and Government TV Channel 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: How have you benefited from Routt County’s PDR Program?
It’s a fall day in the Rockies and you’re making the descent down Rabbit Ears pass into the Yampa Valley. The landscape is intact and seemingly endless—farm and ranchland dot the valley floor, and the healthy Yampa River meanders West. You reach the base of the pass and catch sight of Emerald Mountain, adorned in shades of autumn red, gold and green. Little did you know, you’ve just experienced the magic of Routt County’s Purchase of Development Rights program.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Talking Green: Save energy, save money, reduce your carbon footprint — schedule an energy assessment
Did you know that the first Wednesday in October is Energy Efficiency Day? More importantly, did you know that the new Inflation Reduction Act has many tax incentives for energy efficiency improvements starting in 2023?. Learning how to be more energy efficient can save you a lot of money, make...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC proposes upgrades for ski jumping facility
Worried of falling behind other major American Nordic jumping facilities, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club proposed an early plan for a ski jumping facility update at Howelsen Hill during the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The city and SSWSC staff have been discussing the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Proposition 2A will damage the fabric and the future of Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs has built a reputation as one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in Colorado, an authentic mountain town with one of North America’s premier ski resorts. Yet come November, instead of being known for horseback riding and champagne powder, the city could be known for being one...
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig
CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado
A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fall festivities: Halfway to Halloween in Oak Creek, a Spooktacular evening in Steamboat
There’s about two weeks to Halloween and the festivities have already begun, celebrating fall and the spooky season. Franciosi Brothers in Oak Creek is celebrating being ‘halfway to halloween’ with an event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tyree Woods will entertain alongside...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House
I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidates for state House, Senate and Routt commissioner vie for votes at election forum (with video)
Candidates up and down the ballot vying for election on Nov. 8 spoke to Routt County voters Monday, Oct. 10, as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today 2022 Election Forum. Hosted in partnership with the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Chamber and both local political parties, the forum aimed to help voters learn more about the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, House District 26, Routt County commissioner and more.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Meghan Lukens for Colorado House
My name is Meghan Lukens, and I am running to be the next representative of state House District 26, which now includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties. I am honored to be running in this beautiful district that I have called home since 2003. As someone who grew up in, lives in and works in the district, I have deep-rooted connections within the community. House District 26 is filled with such wonderful, hard-working people, many of whom I have known my entire life, and we need a strong advocate in our state legislature.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW asks public for help solving poaching case near Craig
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help identifying the person or persons who killed a mule deer buck last week near Craig. Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass on Friday, Oct. 7, off Moffat County Road 31, about 5 miles northwest of Craig. The buck was shot with a rifle and left behind to rot, according to CPW.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Despite recent denial, Hayden mom advocates for organ donations
After almost a year of communications, medical tests and travel to California for in-person tests and interviews, Hayden mom Jacci Jo Walton’s offer to be a living kidney donor to a family friend was denied. But, if another fitting opportunity arose, Walton said she would do it all over...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Numbed by negative mailers? Look for the facts
Dead bunnies, skull and crossbones, many of us independent voters are being bombarded with nasty, negative and untrue mailers. It’s enough to make the average voter not want to vote for anyone and not believe anything. But hold on. Democracy is a messy business and we have critical issues...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the qualified candidate to support public education, the environment
Meghan Lukens understands the complexity of what it means to serve as state representative and has the education and career background to make the right decisions for our diverse district. Meghan was a student in my creative writing class her senior year, my colleague at Steamboat Springs High School in our humanities department and is a dedicated environmentalist who I collaborate with in my current work for river advocacy. We need a highly educated representative like Meghan who has consistently exhibited a dedication to improving society through actionable public service.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stewart promoted into SSPD command position
Christina Stewart, a civilian employee for the Steamboat Springs Police Department, has been named to a new command position, support services manager, where she will oversee 13 civilians and two sworn members of the police force. “We didn’t have to look far to fill this important leadership role showcasing the...
