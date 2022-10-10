ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Maryville, TN
Maryville, TN
Maryville, TN
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $300 million nuclear fuel plant is coming to Oak Ridge, and it’ll bring hundreds of new jobs. Officials said it’s the first of its kind in North America. It’s called the TF3 Commercial Fuel Facility. It’s going to manufacture fuel for nuclear...
OAK RIDGE, TN
How to get rent assistance in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Weigel’s Offers Four-Day Workweek

In today’s tight labor market, finding new strategies to boost hiring and retention is key. At Weigel’s, based in Powell, Tenn., we’re changing our store employees’ work schedules to help combat the labor environment we’ve witnessed over these past three years. We’re giving full-time, hourly...
POWELL, TN
