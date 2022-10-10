Read full article on original website
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
livability.com
8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
993thex.com
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
Yee-Haw owner Baker purchases Ober Gatlinburg, plans new features
Yee-Haw Brewing founder Joe Baker and two partners have purchased the Ober Gatlinburg Resort from the family that founded it 60 years ago and plan to expand recreation offerings at the year-round site that's home to Tennessee's only ski area.
wvlt.tv
Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $300 million nuclear fuel plant is coming to Oak Ridge, and it’ll bring hundreds of new jobs. Officials said it’s the first of its kind in North America. It’s called the TF3 Commercial Fuel Facility. It’s going to manufacture fuel for nuclear...
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
wvlt.tv
How to get rent assistance in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later...
Prices of many everyday items rose again in September, according to latest federal report
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Labor said the price of everyday purchases such as food, shelter, transportation and electricity continued rising into September. They released a new report of the Consumer Price Index on Thursday, showing that inflation levels were still hovering around the highest they've been since the early 1980s.
newstalk987.com
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome
Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
Knox Co. still collecting thoughts on how to manage the next two decades of growth
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is still collecting thoughts from the community about how leaders should manage the next two decades of growth. The plan to guide major decisions over the next 20 years is called "Advance Knox." The process takes 18 months in total and is about...
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
cstoredecisions.com
Weigel’s Offers Four-Day Workweek
In today’s tight labor market, finding new strategies to boost hiring and retention is key. At Weigel’s, based in Powell, Tenn., we’re changing our store employees’ work schedules to help combat the labor environment we’ve witnessed over these past three years. We’re giving full-time, hourly...
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
wvlt.tv
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing at last night’s town board meeting where several neighbors voiced their concerns. “I just think that this is terrible,” said Susie Jernigan, a Dandridge resident. Developers had the...
