Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County extends Burn Ban through Oct. 17

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County announced Monday that they are extending their burn ban through Oct. 17.

Tulsa County Commissioners approved extending the burn ban within Tulsa County for a period not to exceed seven days. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under Oklahoma law.

Tulsa County has experienced the driest 120-days since record keeping began.

“We do have some rain forecasted through the next week, but it doesn’t look like it will be sufficient enough to alleviate the fire danger,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joseph Kralicek.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimeneas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface is allowed, according to Tulsa County.

Exemptions for burning must be obtained through area fire districts. Enforcement of the burn ban can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma. Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban can face a $500 fine and/or up to one year in prison.

Fine amounts may be higher inside municipalities. The burn ban will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Tulsa County has been under a burn ban since Aug. 15. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent burn bans may be considered for passage.

