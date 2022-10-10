Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in connection with Beaufort County shooting
DALE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort man in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. Officers responded Wednesday at 5:10 p.m....
live5news.com
Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a week was recovered from a marsh. Deputies say the body of Joe Nathan Glover was discovered Wednesday night by the agency’s aviation support unit in a marsh off of Lightsey Road in the Dale.
live5news.com
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
live5news.com
Deputies continue search, seeks public’s help locating missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are continuing to search for an 81-year-old Beaufort County man missing since last week. Joe Nathan Glover was reported missing on Thursday from his home on Spann Circle in Dale. Deputies say he suffers from Alzheimer’s. Glover is described as 6 feet tall...
Comments / 0