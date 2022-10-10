Read full article on original website
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9
HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
outlooknewspapers.com
Hoover’s Historic Win Streak Ends at 6 Games
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team’s historic six-game win streak ended last Friday when it lost a nonleague game at Nogales High in La Puente, 47-7. Individual statistics were not reported to the Glendale News-Press. Despite...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Panthers take on Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES – Weekend matches started early for Pelham as the Panthers traveled to the Gulf Shores to compete in a tri-match with Gulf Shores and Saraland and competed in the Shrimpfest Tournament. In the Panther’s first match against the Gulf Shores Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 6, Pelham defeated...
Shelby Reporter
Helena hosts XC invitational
HELENA – The Helena Huskies and Shelby County Wildcats placed among the top five at the Helena Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 10. In addition to the Huskies and Wildcats, other Shelby County Schools such as Indian Springs and Montevallo participated in the event. The Huskies placed first in the...
Anniston, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Anniston. The Talladega County Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Alabama School for the Deaf on October 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Hornets runner-up in Blalock tournament
HOMEWOOD – Chelsea participated in the Blalock tournament from Friday, Oct 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. The Hornets were runner-up in the weekend-long tournament beating five out of the six teams they played. The Hornets took on the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats in their first match of the tournament on...
Shelby Reporter
Registration opens for SC youth basketball
COLUMBIANA – It’s time for basketball season, and Shelby County is looking for more wildcats. Shelby Co. Youth Basketball is looking for players from first grade to age 15 to register for 2022 Wildcat Youth Basketball. Registration will be at Elvin Hill Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 15...
The ‘almost embarrassing’ stat that’s driving Alabama nuts
In the realm of statistical anomalies, Alabama’s defense is a fascinating study. It ranks among the nation’s best in practically every major statistical category -- No. 6 in both scoring and yardage average allowances. Neither of the two escapes in the first half of the season could be pinned on a defense that had to bail out the offense a few times at Texas and last Saturday against Texas A&M.
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Bulls prepare for the return of hockey season
PELHAM – The weather finally appears to be cooling down as October is set to hold the first home game of the season for the Birmingham Bulls. The Bulls are scheduled to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears for their home game opener on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We want...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
rockytopinsider.com
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
Bham Now
The 1.7 mile Inverness Greenway/Valleydale trail is complete—just in time for fall weather
13 years ago planning for the Inverness Greenway, which would widen Valleydale Rd, began. Finally, the construction has been completed. Keep reading to find out how you can enjoy this beautiful new 1.7 miles of trails. Inverness Greenway connects parks + trails to the surrounding homes. The trail, designed by...
