Read full article on original website
Related
Third down among areas being addressed by Oregon Ducks during bye week
The Oregon Ducks have spent their bye week practices focusing on a few specific areas in need of improvement, including third down execution. No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is at or near the top of the Pac-12 in rushing offense and run defense, total and scoring offense and sacks allowed. The Ducks are also at or near the bottom of the conference in pass defense, third down and red zone defense and a couple of special teams units midway through the season.
Is Damien Martinez the answer as Oregon State seeks to add explosiveness to running game?
Michael Odle thought he had seen the last of Damien Martinez. The Lewisville (Texas) High School football coach had a good run with his star running back, who accumulated nearly 4,500 rushing yards and 66 touchdowns during his career. He was a player Odle could count on to lead by example.
Starting punter remains in flux for Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s punting situation is in flux midway through the season. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) have relied on two punters, Adam Barry and Ross James, in two of the last three games as the starting role has gone back and forth between the pair of offseason transfers.
fishduck.com
PAC-12: You Better Get Your Rear in Gear, or May You Rest in Peace
(We have a guest article today from a fellow Oregon fan in Nevada, as we wish to welcome Byron Bergeron and discuss his important topic in the OBD forum) The Pac-12’s media contracts have long been abysmal. Not just bad, but atrocious. Why would UCLA or USC want to remain in the Pac 12? They embody the No. 2 media market in the United States. Of course, they are desirable, but not because they are good football programs but because their media market makes money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 6-star prospect? Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 1 kicker Grant Meadors
Special teams recruiting rankings are often obscure, and there aren't many trusted sources in the evaluation process. However, Chris Sailer Kicking is the gold standard. Their No. 1 kicker for the class of 2023? Liberty High School (California) athlete Grant Meadors. On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, ...
Oregon Ducks add commitment from top-ranked 2023 kicker Grant Meadors
The Oregon Ducks have landed a verbal commitment from a highly acclaimed kicker. Grant Meadors, the top-ranked kicker in the class of 2023 by Chris Sailer Kicking, committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Oregon State and Army. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Meadors is one of four kickers...
KGW
Can Oregon make the College Football Playoff? | Locked On Ducks
After winning five in a row, Oregon is the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country. Is making the CFB out of the question?
Where the Oregon Ducks stand halfway through the season: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we make midseason assessments of No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) as it goes through its bye week ahead of hosting No. 11 UCLA on Oct. 22. Bill Oram, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports columnist and the host of our Sports by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 7: It’s close at the top with L.A. schools, Oregon Ducks
The two undefeated teams from Los Angeles claimed the top two spots in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive, while the Oregon Ducks are a close third. The USC Trojans maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot, with the UCLA Bruins and the Ducks each...
Thursday Night Spotlight: Oregon high school football Week 6 scores, schedule, links
This week’s Spotlight comes a day early, as half of Class 6A football games this week are being played on Thursday. Why is this? A statewide referee shortage has affected the schedule for all sorts of sports. Some are worried that some football games being on Thursdays and Saturdays is only the beginning.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0