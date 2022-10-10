ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Columbus Day weekend brings an increase in sales for local businesses

By Heath Kalb
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6IwG_0iTdupV600

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With banks, schools, the town hall and more being closed this Columbus Day, there is an increase in tourism and business.

The Granville Harvest Fair returned with large crowds

The streets of Northampton were more crowded than usual Monday and this was a positive for local shops and restaurants. With it’s wide range of shops and stores, Northampton is the center of commerce in Hampshire county. Each long weekend is an opportunity for shoppers to get out and explore all that the town has to offer when they otherwise couldn’t.

“I think it does help to encourage to come out and look at what’s happening in contemporary arts and crafts,” said Lynda Becker, a jeweler.

Monday was also the last day of the Paradise Arts Festival which had an increased attendance due to many having the day off.

The next federal holiday and long weekend will be on Veterans day on Friday November 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Celebrate all things pumpkin at Westfield Pumpkinfest

It is all about the pumpkin in Westfield on Saturday when Westfield on Weekends holds its sixth annual PumpkinFest for children and their families. Held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free event - featuring pumpkin carving and decorating, a Big Rig Rally, Trunk or Treat, live performances, vendor marketplace, food, children’s games and activities and more - will be held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Rise & Shine breakfast, Veterans’ Services, and music for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee. The Springfield Regional Chamber kicked off its First Rise & Shine Business Breakfast Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield. The event featured presentations from MGM’s Executive Director of Finance Arlen Carballo and Director...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’

A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Business
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Veterans Day#Long Weekend#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP 22News

Celebrate Ludlow is this weekend!

(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
LUDLOW, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

Westfield’s PumpkinFest – all day fun for the whole family

(Mass Appeal) – If you could imagine the quintessential New England fall festival it would include families gathering amid fall foliage and pumpkins, hundreds of pumpkins. Well, if you make your way to Westfield this Saturday you can experience first hand the city’s annual PumpkinFest. Bob Plasse with Westfield on Weekends and Co-chair of PumpkinFest, is here to share the fun families will have this year.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy