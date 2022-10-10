Read full article on original website
Longtime Bradenton Police officer hit by car
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Bradenton Police Officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at the scene of an earlier crash. The Officer has served the City of Bradenton for more than 20 years. The officer has been discharged from the hospital and recovering at home.
First 'Hot Chikn Kitchn' opening on Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - Hot Chikn Kitchn is rolling out the red carpet for Suncoast residents this weekend. The fast casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that’s kicked up with their signature premium sauces, is opening its Sarasota flagship restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., with a grand opening, red-carpet affair this Saturday, October 15th. The Sarasota restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., will celebrate its grand opening with a red-carpet affair on October 15th. On grand opening day, Hot Chikn Kitchn is offering $5 sandwiches all day long when the HCK app is shown at check out (up to two $5 sandwiches per guest).?The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota helps cancer patients
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota participated in AutoNation's annual Drive Pink Across America Day. Yesterday, the local car dealership filled up Totes for Hope cancer comfort bags to raise awareness and funds for ALL cancers, not just breast cancer. Staff and volunteers...
NBP awarded with USRowing 2023, 2024 Championship Regattas
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The nation’s best youth rowers will face off under the Florida sun for two additional years. US Rowing announced today that Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park will play host to the 2023 and 2024 Youth National Championships, extending a run that began in 2019. The park was also awarded the 2024 US Rowing Southeast Youth Championships, a regional qualifier to the Youth National Championships.
HISPANIC HERITAGE ON THE SUNCOAST: Sarasota's first Hispanic Mayor
SARASOTA - Continuing our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month. Mayor of the City of Sarasota, Erik Arroyo shares his humble beginnings in the Dominican Republic, and how his upbringing got him to where he is today. “It just kind of makes you more grateful being here and knowing the opportunities...
Sarasota School district hosts hurricane relief support event for teachers
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County School District is ensuring all of its staff is ready to get back to class as schools re-open in phases following Hurricane Ian. “They’re ready to go and I’m not quite there yet, so I’m a little behind in regards to the rest of my colleagues," said ESE Liaison at Sarasota Middle School, Cassandra King.
Anonymous Sarasota donor gifts piano to historic Mississippi church
SARASOTA - An anonymous donor in Sarasota is gifting a baby grand piano to a historic church in Clarksdale, Mississippi. “Our church really is steeped very heavily in music and ministry and the civil rights movement in which song was a great part of that and this helps us to continue our community wide ministry," said Pastor of First Baptist Church in Mississippi and Architect, Juan Self.
Disaster Recovery Center in North Port is busy
NORTH PORT (WSNN) - 13 days later, recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, and many are struggling to get the resources they need. Hundreds are lining up at the Disaster Recovery Center at Shannon Staub Library in North Port. "We're seeing approximately 150 people a day in that facility," said Renee...
$30K in Forfeiture Grant Program Awards given to local organizations
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - Wednesday, at the Bradenton City Council Meeting, Chief of Police Melanie Bevan awarded ten organizations a total of more than $30,000 in funding from the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Fund Award Program. The purpose of this program is to provide support to neighborhood agencies and organizations engaged in projects that seek to improve neighborhood safety, promote crime prevention, drug prevention, drug education, drug treatment services, or school resource officer programs. This is accomplished by offering to fund neighborhood groups, associations, or organizations which have developed specific projects to address these areas of concern.
'Manasota Remembers' announces Equal Justice Initiative’s Racial Justice Essay Contest
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) October 12, 2022 - The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) is sponsoring the Racial Justice Essay Contest as a component of the community engagement efforts of the Sarasota & Manatee Community Remembrance Project, known as Manasota Remembers. All public high school students in grades 9th - 12th in...
Legendary Riverview Rams coach, Ed Repulski, dies at 93
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Riverview High School is mourning the loss of Ed Repulski, the man who coached the Ram boys golf team for nearly 40 years and won more than 600 matches, died peacefully Saturday at his assisted living facility at age 93. The Minnesota native was the first athletic...
Sarasota Sailors 2022 Hall of Fame class inducted
SARASOTA (SNN TV) )ct. 12, 2022 - Wednesday night, Sailors sports legends were inducted into the Sarasota High School Hall of Fame. Legendary Sailors baseball coach Clyde Metcalf led the way with 2 national titles and 6 state titles in 40 years, but there was plenty of talent joining him in there.
Student-Athlete of the Month: Carson Spenn, Sarasota Christian School
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Carson Spenn is a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman at Sarasota Christian, and has been a key part of the Blazers team, in their inaugural season in 8-man football. Carson not only is relied upon heavily in pass-protection and pass rush, but he’s also viewed as a...
Game of the Week: Out-of-Door Academy vs. Cocoa Beach
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With the Week 8 football schedule full of great match-ups with some games taking place tonight as well, only one game this week showcases an undefeated team. The Out-of-Door Academy Thunder currently sits a 6-0 on the season headed into their toughest test yet, tomorrow at home...
Saint Stephen's Falcons win Donald Ross Memorial
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - To kick off this jam-packed week of Suncoast Sports, the Don Ross Memorial golf tournament wrapped up yesterday, with Saint Stephen's coming out on top. The Falcons Boys golf team took the title for the third straight year at the prestigious 9-team Donald Ross Tournament at Sara Bay Country Club yesterday.
