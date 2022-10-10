ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
greenwichfreepress.com

200th Birthday of Renowned American Landscape Architect Frederick Law Olmsted to Be Celebrated in Greenwich

April 26, 2022 marked the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — author, journalist, public official, urban planner and founder of American landscape architecture. Olmsted and his successor firms designed thousands of landscape projects across the country, including those in Greenwich, Connecticut. His democratic vision of public parks and their capacity to bring communities together is more important than ever.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

YMCA of Greenwich Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Scoreboard

The YMCA of Greenwich hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art 34’ scoreboard sponsored by Cheribundi, a leader in all-natural sports nutrition. Cheribundi donated $130,000 to the YMCA of Greenwich to fund the scoreboard as part of their Fueling Future Champions initiative that empowers future generations of athletes to reduce inflammation, increase recovery, boost immunity and improve sleep.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Trevor Crow will build consensus and deliver on her promises

There are few people willing to invest their time and energy into their community not for any national political movement or personal agenda, but simply the contentment of making the place you live better. Fortunately Trevor Crow is one of these people and we are very fortunate she is running to be our Senator in Hartford for Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford.
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Rha#Ct
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Exchange to Sponsor Fundraising Event for YWCA Domestic Abuse Services

The Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The Exchange is located at 28 Sherwood Place in downtown. You’ll find new vendors old old favorites with unique handmade wares,...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Land Trust Program to Feature Sefra Alexandra, The Seed Huntress

An event titled “Ecotypes, Ecoregions + Ecological Restoration: Fortifying the Living Seed” will feature Sefra Alexandra, The Seed Huntress and Dan Brubaker, the Greenwich Land Trust Conservation Outreach Manager on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am at Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Rd, at the Mueller Preserve.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Zoom Panel to Tackle Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Just Food: Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy,” the fifth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, October 19, starting at 7:00pm. “Our upcoming panel will be...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Christ Church Packathon Set for Oct 16

Christ Church is organizing another Food Packathon, and are seeking volunteers to help people in need on Sunday, October 16, 11:15 am – 2:00 pm in Parish Hall at 254 East Putnam Ave. Volunteer to work in teams to assemble nutritious ingredients, weigh the packages, seal them, and box...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
greenwichfreepress.com

Premier Office-Retail Space of the Week in Port Chester, NY

Port Chester is a village in the US state of New York and the largest part of the town of Rye in Westchester County by population. At the 2010 US census, the village of Port Chester had a population of 28,967 and was the fifth-most populous village in New York State. In 2019, its population grew to a census-estimated 29,342 residents.
PORT CHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy