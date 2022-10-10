Seeker, a music company founded by songwriter Evan Bogart, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of SWV’s debut album, It’s About Time, with a special EP of covers. It’s Still About Time will include reimagined versions of SWV classics like “Weak,” “I’m So Into You,” and “Always On My Mind” from a handful of emerging talent. The first release from the project is from Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Tayla Parx, whose rendition of “I’m So Into You” is now available to stream.More from VIBE.comXscape And SWV's Limited Series Headed To Bravo This WinterMary J. Blige, H.E.R., Rick Ross, And More Set To Headline...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO