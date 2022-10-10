ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excellus opens new resource center for the public

By Roy Santa Croce
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield is offering customers a convenient place to sign up for insurance and get the information they need.

Excellus held a ribbon cutting in the Riverside Plaza in Johnson City to announce its new Community Resource Center.
The center will have sales consultants to help people enroll in coverage such as the Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Supplement Plan, or a prescription drug plan.
If individuals are not eligible for Medicare, consultants can help them enroll in the essential plan, child health plus, stand-alone dental and more.
Regional President Jessica Renner says that many customers feel more comfortable with a face-to-face interaction.

Southern Tier Regional President of Blue Cross Blue Shield Jessica Renner says, “Insurance can be very complicated, and we know some people, they just want to come, and they just want to talk to somebody in person, they want to ask questions. And we believe that, having the resource center here, shows the community that we believe in this community, that we’re a resource for this community and that we’re local.”

Renner says that the center is for the community. Consultants will be on hand to answer any questions on topics such as billing, benefits, or claims.

