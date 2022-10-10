ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League

Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They do need to bring in new players': Liverpool have work to do in the transfer market to keep up with Man City and Co, insists Rio Ferdinand... with Michael Owen 'worried' that many of their star men are in their 30s

Rio Ferdinand has called for Liverpool to freshen up their squad following their disappointing start to the season, but believes the club should avoid taking a 'scattergun' approach in the transfer market. The Reds have won just two of their opening eight league games this term, leaving them 14 points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Champions League hits and misses: Liverpool send reminder to Man City, Heung-Min Son delivers for Spurs

Are you watching Man City? Sparks may fly on Sunday. Those were not the words of Jurgen Klopp but you get the impression he would have liked to have gone down that Didi Hamman route when pressed after Liverpool's rampant showing at Ibrox which ended up being Rangers' biggest-ever home defeat in a competitive home match. Klopp admitted the 7-1 thrashing had "changed the mood" within the dressing room but is this result going to be the catalyst for a game-changer for Liverpool?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It changes the mood, definitely. It's completely different': Buoyant Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's thumping 7-1 win over Rangers as the perfect confidence boost ahead of showdown with Man City

Jurgen Klopp hailed the emphatic win that he feels has transformed Liverpool’s mood ahead of their showdown with the best team in the world. A hat-trick from substitute Mo Salah, added to a confidence boosting strike from Darwin Nunez, were the standout moments of a 7-1 skewering of Rangers that leaves Liverpool needing a point from their last two games to reach the Champions League knockout stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player

Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE

