Jurgen Klopp rules out Liverpool’s title hopes after Arsenal loss as pundits blame Sadio Mane transfer exit for woes
LIVERPOOL legends John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp agree with Jurgen Klopp that the Reds are already out of the title race after just two months of the season. And former Reds midfielder Redknapp has suggested the "strange" summer sale of Sadio Mane has been a big factor in their stuttering start to the campaign.
FA hold interview with Arsenal star Gabriel as investigation begins over Jordan Henderson incident in Liverpool win
FA disciplinary chiefs have spoken to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes over the spat that stopped Sunday’s clash with Liverpool. Referee Michael Oliver halted the resumption of play for Arsenal’s winning penalty to speak to managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline. Oliver had angered the Liverpool...
'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League
Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
Yardbarker
Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1. Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.
Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win
Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer
Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries
LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
Arsenal must learn from previous collapses to be Man City’s No1 Premier League title challengers, says Nigel Winterburn
NIGEL WINTERBURN believes Arsenal must learn from their previous collapses to challenge Manchester City this season. But they are already reaping the rewards of adding two new experienced stars who have injected a “winning mentality” into the squad. Mikel Arteta’s side have made a stunning start to the...
Sporting News
Rangers vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as Mohamed Salah nets fastest Champions League hat-trick
Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool earned a confidence-boosting 7-1 win over Rangers. The Egyptian netted three goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds after emerging from the bench to help the Reds keep their European campaign on track. In truth, the game...
'They do need to bring in new players': Liverpool have work to do in the transfer market to keep up with Man City and Co, insists Rio Ferdinand... with Michael Owen 'worried' that many of their star men are in their 30s
Rio Ferdinand has called for Liverpool to freshen up their squad following their disappointing start to the season, but believes the club should avoid taking a 'scattergun' approach in the transfer market. The Reds have won just two of their opening eight league games this term, leaving them 14 points...
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Ben White rising, Trent Alexander-Arnold sliding, Ruben Loftus-Cheek a new entry
Ben White can capitalise on Kyle Walker's injury, Harry Maguire's position looks increasingly precarious, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho's hopes are fading. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns!. The clock is ticking as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for Qatar 2022 on October...
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
Cautious Klopp looks shattered, spent and bereft of answers – subbing off Salah may prove Liverpool boss’ downfall
WHEN Jurgen Klopp hauled off Mo Salah, with 20 minutes to go and a thrilling clash with Arsenal tied at 2-2, it felt like a watershed moment. Since when did Klopp start making such flawed decisions?. Since when did the Liverpool boss start showing such caution, replacing Salah with Fabinho...
SkySports
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone to be first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology; What does every manager think?
VAR will make its debut in the Scottish Premiership when Hibernian take on St Johnstone at Easter Road on October 21. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have announced it will be implemented ahead of schedule.
UEFA・
Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last...
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Liverpool send reminder to Man City, Heung-Min Son delivers for Spurs
Are you watching Man City? Sparks may fly on Sunday. Those were not the words of Jurgen Klopp but you get the impression he would have liked to have gone down that Didi Hamman route when pressed after Liverpool's rampant showing at Ibrox which ended up being Rangers' biggest-ever home defeat in a competitive home match. Klopp admitted the 7-1 thrashing had "changed the mood" within the dressing room but is this result going to be the catalyst for a game-changer for Liverpool?
'It changes the mood, definitely. It's completely different': Buoyant Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's thumping 7-1 win over Rangers as the perfect confidence boost ahead of showdown with Man City
Jurgen Klopp hailed the emphatic win that he feels has transformed Liverpool’s mood ahead of their showdown with the best team in the world. A hat-trick from substitute Mo Salah, added to a confidence boosting strike from Darwin Nunez, were the standout moments of a 7-1 skewering of Rangers that leaves Liverpool needing a point from their last two games to reach the Champions League knockout stages.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah's goal as Liverpool make it 4-1 at the Ibrox, sending Rangers out of the Champions League.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
