NBC 29 News
Pediatric Research of Charlottesville recruiting teens for migraine clinical trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is looking for teenagers to participate in a new clinical trial working to alleviate migraines. “In children, a lot of times it goes undiagnosed because they don’t always have the vocabulary, they don’t understand it enough to diagnose it,” Eric Eagle with Pediatric Research of Charlottesville said.
NBC 29 News
Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools opens new ESL Center to help non-English speaking families acclimate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools has opened an ESL welcome center to help families who speak another language. The center connects with all nine Charlottesville public schools. It will help families register for school, submit documents, complete language screening tests, and more. “We just want to make sure...
NBC 29 News
Nelson Community Wellness Alliance getting a big federal boost
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance just got a big boost from federal funding. The Central Virginia nonprofit is one of just two Virginia organizations who are receiving the grant for community health workforce training. The NCWA is led by a two-woman team working to increase access to health care in Nelson.
C-Ville Weekly
(Don’t) melt ’em down?
Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
NBC 29 News
Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school. Crozet Elementary School says it was excited to bring back its Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12. “They were out of bed before their alarms went off this morning,” PTO President...
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
NBC 29 News
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof with funding from Community Emergency Response Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP helped a Charlottesville resident in need of a roof repair after a tree came down onto her house last winter. AHIP is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency and home repairs to Albemarle County and the Charlottesville community. It says that thanks to the Community...
NBC 29 News
ACPD providing comfort to crime victims with a service dog
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A member of Albemarle County Police Department is a 4-year-old lab named Fiddy. Fiddy comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Her job at ACPD is to provide comfort to victims of crimes, as well as be a stress reliever. “She helps children that are sexually...
cbs19news
Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans
Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus driver staffing stands.
NBC 29 News
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof
The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
chathamstartribune.com
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
NBC Washington
Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online
A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking part in ACTIV-6, a national drug trial that’s trying to tackle COVID-19 symptoms. Researchers are investigating drugs that have already been approved by the FDA - like the antidepressant Fluvoxamine - to see if they have any benefits to fighting coronavirus.
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
NBC 29 News
Disc golf rising in popularity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sound of success. It’s what 14-year-old Grady Wilkerson wants to hear when he’s on the disc golf course. His dad got him started on the game less than two years ago. “He was like, ‘Do you want to try out this new thing...
