Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Arrest Three In Connection To Burglary At Empire Business
(Empire) Fond du Lac County authorities arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a business in the town of Empire. Sheriff’s officials received a call from an employee of Sabel Mechanical, which is located at W3150 Highway H, that a suspicious vehicle was parked nearby just before 5am.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man found with fentanyl after chase, police say
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing charges related to the powerful opioid fentanyl after a chase in Fond du Lac Monday. Police say they arrested a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting, and several outstanding warrants. The suspect’s name was not released.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, October 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Taking Drugs at Manitowoc Factory
A man was taken into police custody Monday evening after reportedly taking drugs at a Manitowoc factory. According to police reports, officers and EMS were sent to the factory at 5:45 p.m. EMS aided a 55-year-old man who was reported to be disoriented and confused. Officers were informed of a...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
whbl.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff Seeks Public Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver
Manitowoc County authorities are hoping that the public can help them locate the driver of a truck involved in a recent hit-and-run incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jerrod Konen said that the accident happened at around 6:20 p.m. this past Saturday between a 2004-2008 silver Ford pickup truck and another vehicle on Manitowoc County Highway “JJ” and Logwood Lane in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids, just west of I-43. The truck should be missing its drivers side taillight, has black decaling along the bottom of the doors and may have tinted windows. A picture of that truck taken with the dash cam of the other vehicle involved was obtained and posted on the Sheriff’s Office facebook page. Anyone that can help identify the other driver is requested to contact Lt. Jerrod Konen at (920)683-4201, by email jerrodkonen@manitowoccountywi.gov or Crime Stoppers (920) 683-4466. Tipsters can also utilize the P3 phone app to provide anonymous information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men charged in a Manitowoc County meth investigation have been sentenced to federal prison. Alejandro Brantley, Charles Zitzer, and Baltazar Segura-Lopez were convicted after a Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigation into distribution of methamphetamine. On Sept. 15, Segura-Lopez was sentenced to eight years in...
stevenspoint.news
One dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One person has died and one was injured following an Oct. 10 morning crash. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the Portage County Communication Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash on I-39 northbound at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing...
WJFW-TV
One killed in a fatal crash on I-39 Monday
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a one-vehicle crash in Portage Co. Monday morning. The crash happened on I-39 northbound at mile marker 164 just before 10:30 a.m. According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle drifted into the median, over corrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of north-bound traffic, where it entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
whby.com
Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
Comments / 0