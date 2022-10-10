(Recasts with report on Russian aluminium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices surged on Wednesday after a report that the United States was considering banning Russian aluminium in response to Moscow's escalation in Ukraine. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped as much as 7.3% to $2,400 a tonne, before paring gains to $2,306 by 1600 GMT, a rise of 3.1%. The White House was weighing an outright ban, raising tariffs to levels so punitive they would impose an effective ban or sanctioning producer United Co Rusal , Bloomberg said, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision-making. Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium. Last week, the LME launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from being traded and stored in its system. Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, but so far there are few restrictions on buying Russian metal. Earlier, most base metals ticked lower on worries about strict COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China that have dampened economic growth. China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day on Wednesday.

