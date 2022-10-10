Read full article on original website
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week...
Report: WR DeSean Jackson Signing With Ravens
Eagles great DeSean is finally back in the NFL, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. DeSean Jackson’s retirement will have to wait. The greatest deep threat in NFL history is back in the NFL. Jackson, who turns 36 in December, agreed to contract terms with the Ravens,...
Matt Eberflus: Bears to Go With ‘Hot Hand' at RB Moving Forward
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Why Jaylon Johnson Believes Bears Are Close to Winning Games Again
Why Jaylon Johnson believes Bears are close to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With three-straight defeats, there’s no two ways around it: The Bears find themselves on a losing streak. With dates against the Patriots and Cowboys on the road, then the Dolphins at home it’s easy to see how their losing streak could double to six games, too. The Bears remain confident that they’re close to turning things around, however, no matter how bad it looks from the outside. They recognize that the run defense hasn’t been good enough, or that recently they’ve struggled to score in the red zone. But they’re trusting in the process, they’re trusting in their coaches, and they trust their coaches when they say the Bears are close to winning again.
How Justin Fields Can Make ‘Improvements' to Get Rid of Ball Faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Who Is Bears Wide Receiver Isaiah Coulter?
Who is Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears elevated Isaiah Coulter to the 53-man roster after they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Who is Isaiah Coulter?. Here's a rundown of the Bears practice squad wide receiver. Name: Isaiah Coulter. From/School: Brandywine, Maryland /...
NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
ESPN Analyst on Justin Fields: ‘You Can't Do Things Without Help'
ESPN analyst on Fields: 'You can't do things without help' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields' play has been put into question since the beginning of the Bears' active three-game losing streak. Is Fields the quarterback the Bears think he is?. One savant suggests Justin Fields is not...
Who Is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots Rookie Quarterback Facing Bears in Week 7
Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots rookie QB facing Bears in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You never know when your number will be called in the NFL. Just ask New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who went from an inactive third-stringer for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season to a sudden starter in Week 4, which marked his league debut.
Bulls List Zach LaVine Questionable for Season Opener in Miami
Bulls list LaVine questionable for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first injury report of the regular season is out. And in a mild surprise, Zach LaVine is on it, listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Miami against the Heat. LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure...
Bears Can Reference New Titans Stadium for Arlington Heights Plans
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier...
