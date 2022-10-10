Why Jaylon Johnson believes Bears are close to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With three-straight defeats, there’s no two ways around it: The Bears find themselves on a losing streak. With dates against the Patriots and Cowboys on the road, then the Dolphins at home it’s easy to see how their losing streak could double to six games, too. The Bears remain confident that they’re close to turning things around, however, no matter how bad it looks from the outside. They recognize that the run defense hasn’t been good enough, or that recently they’ve struggled to score in the red zone. But they’re trusting in the process, they’re trusting in their coaches, and they trust their coaches when they say the Bears are close to winning again.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO