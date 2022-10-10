ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Beauty4
3d ago

I hope she wins. The entire Albany police does this. They do what they want and love calling their friends to come do their dirty work and nothing gets done about it. They even misused their authority at Piggly Wiggly. They treat the staff horribly and the sheriff threatened them with jail for disorderly conduct for speaking up. They should fire the entire force!

Norma Mcgill
3d ago

I am so sick and tired of people using their job to make a statement. Just because you are the chief does not make you above the law. That's nothing more than abuse of power period. He and his deputies should be removed, because what they did was unlawful period

