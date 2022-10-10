ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Rubin: Kanye West a ‘deeply discredited buffoon’ after antisemitic posts

By Marc Sternfield
 3 days ago

KTLA’s Sam Rubin weighed in Monday on Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram over a series of antisemitic posts.

In one post on Twitter on Saturday, West (aka Ye) said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West wrote in a tweet that was eventually removed by the social media platform.

“Kanye, based on your own words, your agenda is what you wrote: a specific, violent threat against an entire group of people. Loathsome, deeply hurtful, and none of this is new from you,” Rubin told viewers during KTLA’s morning newscast Monday.

