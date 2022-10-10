ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Baby Keeps His Eyes on the Prize in Video for New Single ‘Heyy’

By Larisha Paul
 3 days ago
Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up.

In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly commercial, we got greeters/They just know that we important people/They see how we comin’, think we ghetto/Until their children tell ’em I’m their hero.”

“Heyy” will appear on Lil Baby’s forthcoming album It’s Only Me , set for release on Friday. The record will follow 2020’s My Turn . On Instagram, he wrote, “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder.”

The rapper also shared the tracklist for It’s Only Me , which notably doesn’t feature many of the singles he’s shared throughout the year, including the newly released “ Detox ” and “Frozen.” The album does see Lil Baby teaming up with Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Jeremih, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

It’s Only Me Tracklist:

  1. Real Spill
  2. Stand on It
  3. Pop Out feat. Nardo Wick
  4. Heyy
  5. California Breeze
  6. Perfect Timing
  7. Never Hating feat. Young Thug
  8. Forever feat. Fridayy
  9. Not Finished
  10. In a Minute
  11. Waterfall Flow
  12. Everything
  13. From Now on feat. Future
  14. Double Down
  15. Cost to be Alive Feat Rylo Rodriguez
  16. Top Priority
  17. Danger
  18. Stop Playin feat. Jeremih
  19. FR
  20. Back and Forth EST Gee
  21. Shiest Talk feat. Pooh Shiesty
  22. No fly Zone
  23. Russian Roulette

