ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Maxine review – a show about the Soham murders that is both pointless and dangerous

By Lucy Mangan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itfHn_0iTdtpXJ00
Scott Reid as Ian Huntley and Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr. Photograph: Bernard Walsh/Channel 5 Television

It’s possible we are about to experience some kind of event horizon, as the amount of true-life crime depicted on television becomes greater than that which actually exists in real life. Every serial killer’s life is now repeatedly picked over – the likes of Jeffrey Dahmer , Ted Bundy, Dennis Nilsen and others have all recently had more dramas and documentaries devoted to their deeds. Extraordinary, awful stories like the Jan Broberg kidnappings by her family’s paedophile friend and neighbour have been told in both factual and fictional form in the past five years. The axe murder of Betty Gore by her fellow Texan housewife Candy Montgomery is the basis for a drama starring Jessica Biel this week and another starring Elizabeth Olsen next year. They never stop coming.

The best of them justify their presence on our screens. They add insight; analyse attitudes; interrogate procedures, police failures and social prejudices; and sharpen our awareness of the obstacles that stand in the way of justice. The worst of them pander to our baser instincts while we snack on the sofa and marvel at the suffering humanity can inflict and endure.

In the middle are those like Maxine (Channel 5), a three-part drama about the Soham murders 20 years ago, which feel merely utterly pointless. It is ostensibly about the part Maxine Carr played in covering up the deaths of 10-year-old best friends Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells. She was a teaching assistant in their class and the fiancee of Ian Huntley, a school caretaker, who lured them into his home when they were on their way to buy sweets and took both their lives.

It’s a perfectly serviceable script and the two leads – newcomer Jemma Carlton as Carr and Line of Duty’s Scott Reid as Huntley – wring every bit of truth and nuance out of it that they can. There is a great, grave performance from Steve Edge as Brian Farmer, the local journalist who is the first to become suspicious of Huntley. And, although it is a sign of much of what is wrong elsewhere, possibly the most moving scene belongs to Shane Nestor as a stricken headteacher, as he goes back over the file containing Huntley’s job application and realises that the required background checks, which would have shown something of his history of physical and sexual violence towards women and underage girls, were never done.

Virtually all other characters are banished to the periphery. The police investigating the case are no more than ciphers, and Jane (Natalie Britton), the brash London journalist, is there to do no more than enable an underbaked exploration of press freedom and journalistic responsibility (possibly to preempt some of the criticisms I’m about to make anyway).

The fundamental problem with Maxine is that not all murders have much to teach us. Huntley is a classic illustration of the banality of evil – a predator who took his opportunity, as predators have always done (and at roughly the rates they have always done, although the reporting frequency has increased), and after years of getting away with horrible, shocking but lesser crimes, was finally caught. And Carr gave him the alibi he needed out of a combination of love, weakness, childhood damage and fear, just as women have always done for the violent men they live with. But little of this is explored in Maxine. It spends more time on her apparent love of the attention from the press and police than it does on the effects of the abusive relationship she was in with Huntley, or anything that occurred in her childhood. In concentrating on her part in covering up the murders (of which she had no knowledge, though growing doubts), which is not comparable to the actual killing of two children and which was easily knocked down by the police once they got their act together, the drama skates perilously close to equating her behaviour with Huntley’s and following the age-old tradition of blaming the nearest woman for what a man has done.

If there’s a meaningful story behind the Soham tragedy still to be told it is the failure to stop Huntley before he escalated to child murder. He was known to the police and social services after being accused of rape, underage sex and violence on numerous occasions. None of the arrests or charges resulted in a trial. His predilections were known locally and the Bichard inquiry set up after his murder conviction found that police had failed to share evidence and had deleted vital files about the risk he posed. Where’s the show about that? Carr is a bagatelle.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Dennis Nilsen
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Ted Bundy
The Guardian

Cyrano review – Virginia Gay shines in this bold, queer reimagining

The story of Cyrano de Bergerac has been told time and time again, from the original 1897 play by French poet Edmond Rostand, through to countless modern adaptations – the literal (2021’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role) and the loose (the 1996 romcom The Truth About Cats and Dogs; Netflix’s absolute stinker of a 2018 teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser). It’s a timeless tale: self-conscious guy feels as if he’s not good or hot enough for his crush, so he ventriloquises someone else to win her over. A completely normal thing to do – what could possibly go wrong?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Texan
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

470K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy