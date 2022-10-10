Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach to host Wine Tasting and Dinner event on October 22
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach invites the community to a Wine Tasting and Dinner Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. The Wine Tasting will be provided by Roadrunner Spirits, with dinner by Maderas Steak and Ribs. There...
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast
Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around...
OCHS to hear about Orange County’s early cemeteries on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Hear the stories of Orange County’s early cemeteries from a panel of experts at the Orange County Historical Society Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at our regular Trinity Episcopal Church meeting room in Orange. Our panel discussion includes an amazing line-up: Yorba experts and “Cemetery Angels” Ann Nepsa...
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14
Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list
The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
Buena Park announces new Police Chief
The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
Sign up now for free smoke detectors and installation
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, and for this year, the City of Lakewood and the American Red Cross are hosting Sound the Alarm for Lakewood residents. Sound the Alarm is a fire-prevention initiative that provides residential smoke detectors and in-home installation for free. Smoke detectors are encouraged in...
The Cypress Police Department supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12, 2022
The Cypress Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
Naval aviator to help celebrate Navy’s birthday with Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, October 13 at 11:30 a.m., to celebrate the birth of the U.S. Navy at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. It will also give us the opportunity to socialize a bit with old friends and new acquaintances.
City of Cypress receives highest financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year
The City of Cypress is proud to announce it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 36th consecutive year. The award, given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognized the city’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
OCC launches career mentorship program
Orange Coast College is partnering with Mentor Collective to offer students a career mentor to help them set and achieve goals, make connections, and prepare for their future career. Mentors will be identified and recruited from pools of alumni, as well as local industry partnerships and advisory boards. “We’ve set...
Orange County man agrees to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos in Santa Ana and paying bribes to police officer
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court. Niem Ngoc Ha,...
Cypress Police Department awarded $81,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Cypress Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Mayor Paulo Morales said. “Our intent is...
