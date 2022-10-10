ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast

Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14

Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
COSTA MESA, CA
Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list

The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Buena Park announces new Police Chief

The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
Sign up now for free smoke detectors and installation

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, and for this year, the City of Lakewood and the American Red Cross are hosting Sound the Alarm for Lakewood residents. Sound the Alarm is a fire-prevention initiative that provides residential smoke detectors and in-home installation for free. Smoke detectors are encouraged in...
LAKEWOOD, CA
City of Cypress receives highest financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year

The City of Cypress is proud to announce it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 36th consecutive year. The award, given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognized the city’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
CYPRESS, CA
OCC launches career mentorship program

Orange Coast College is partnering with Mentor Collective to offer students a career mentor to help them set and achieve goals, make connections, and prepare for their future career. Mentors will be identified and recruited from pools of alumni, as well as local industry partnerships and advisory boards. “We’ve set...
COSTA MESA, CA

