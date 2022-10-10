Read full article on original website
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
WISH-TV
Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
buildingindiana.com
$1.1B in Projects Coming to Fishers
Fishers City officials announced more than $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments. This is the largest single-day announcement in Fishers’ history. Thompson Thrift’s Next Phase of Fishers District. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of Fishers District, shared its plans to bring more neighborhoods of the popular culinary...
korncountry.com
S.R. 135 bridge work delayed
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – The upcoming closure of State Road 135 over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, to continue work on the truss bridge near Morgantown has been postponed. The closure, initially slated for Monday, October 17, by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), will now begin on Monday, November 7.
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
Current Publishing
Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city
One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is moving forward. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
Fishers passes food and beverage tax to help fund event center
Going out to eat and drink in Fishers is going to cost you a little more, but it's all for the sake of economic development.
Speedway residents frustrated by hotel construction stalled since 2019
For more than three years the skeleton of a hotel has sat on the corner on Main and 16th in the heart of Speedway.
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-65 now open near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the North Split reopened just before 9 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a crash. Polie shut down all lanes of I-65 between Central Avenue and College Avenue for at least thee hours...
wyrz.org
Upcoming restrictions on I-74 starting on or after October 13 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces I-74 will be closed to through traffic under the State Road 75 bridge on or after Thursday, October 13 for continued work on the S.R. 75 bridge replacement project. This is near Jamestown. Currently, the S.R. 75 bridge is closed in both directions between U.S. 136 and 600 S.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
Fox 59
Locally-owned women’s fashion shop closure leaves customers concerned
INDIANAPOLIS — Customers are taking to social media with concerns after the news of a locally-owned women’s fashion shop announcement that it is closing its doors after 13 years. On Tuesday, Brook Magdzinski wrote an email to customers announcing that Dottie Couture would close its shop near The...
WISH-TV
Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers. The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week. The extra cash will be used to fund...
Current Publishing
Moving Forward: Mayor Chris Jensen emphasizes progress during State of the City address
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen couldn’t have asked for a better introduction at his third State of the City address. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch described her friend as the best mayor in the state. “I want to commend Mayor Jensen for the work you are doing and the projects...
Greenfield City Council Approves CDBG Grant Administrator Plan
(Greenfield) The Greenfield City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for grant administration for the Community Development, and Housing needs Assessment Session coming up on November 1. Additionally, the City Council set October 25 as the Public Hearing for the grant application. According to the Greenfield City Clerk Laura Wolfe,...
Fox 59
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Fox 59
Eagle Creek Park to hold 7th Annual Owl Fest October 22nd-23rd
Hoo… Hoo… Who is excited for the annual Eagle Creek Park Owl Fest? The popular event is back for the 7th year. It’s happening Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd and you’re invited. All the family,-friendly festivities are free with park admission. Donna Riner is...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that escalates into a gunfight in the middle […]
