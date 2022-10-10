Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Miller receives Hospital Hero Award from the Iowa Hospital Association
Mount Pleasant, Iowa, [October 11, 2022] – Henry County Health Center’s Matt Miller, DNAP, has received the Iowa Hospital Association Hospital Hero Award for demonstrating exceptional commitment to care and service. Miller was one of 12 employees of Iowa hospitals to receive the 2022 recognition. Since 2007, the...
Sioux City Journal
UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
voiceofalexandria.com
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
who13.com
Low river levels shut down Ottumwa hydroelectric dam
OTTUMWA, Iowa — With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water. In Ottumwa the Army Corps of Engineers river gauge shows .08 of a foot of water on the Des Moines River currently. Downstream from the dam there are people walking to the middle of the river to fish. With this low water scenario, the city of Ottumwa draws all of its water supply from the Des Moines River.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
kilj.com
Pamela Sue Elder Morrison (final arrangements)
Pamela Sue Elder Morrison, 67, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. She was born November 25, 1954 in Burlington to Lewis Fay and Frances M. Whatley Elder. She was a 1973 graduate of New London High School. Pam married Tim Morrison; they later divorced.
kciiradio.com
Multiple Buildings Claimed In Grandview Fire
At approximately 4:28 p.m. on Friday, October 7, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire behind 114 S Main St. in Grandview. While there were no casualties reported, the post office, local bar, apartment complex and city shed were destroyed in the fire. The fire watch was terminated on Saturday, October 8 at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is being investigated by the Iowa Fire Marshal.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
kilj.com
Sports, October 12th
WACO celebrated senior night in style by defeating Highland in straight sets: 25-12, 25-14, and 25-14. Grace Coble led the Warriors in assists with 23, while Ellah Kissell tallied 10 kills and 2 serving aces. Marie Farmer had a good game as well with 7 kills and 4 serving aces. The Warriors are back in action October 17th to face off against Melcher-Dallas at home at 7 pm to start their journey in regional play.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man accused of killing his wife of 42-years is scheduled to enter a plea deal this week. Roy Browning, Jr., 70, was slated to face trial in November for first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed his wife, JoEllen Browning at their home in Iowa City in April 2019. She was 65 at the time of her murder.
kilj.com
Jay Warren to Play Live Organ Accompaniment to “Phantom of the Opera” Silent Film
FAIRFIELD — On October 14, renowned organist Jay Warren will provide live musical accompaniment to the silent film “Phantom of the Opera” at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center as part of the Barhydt Organ Silent Film Series. The 1925 classic stars Lon Chaney in the. title...
977wmoi.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Henderson County
On Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 12:49 am, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Stationary Patrol in the Township of Oquawka observed a vehicle traveling southbound on 1350E. As the vehicle passed, the Deputy noticed the vehicle to have a defective exhaust system, and the rear license plate was not illuminated. A traffic stop on the vehicle was conducted and the driver of the truck was identified as 43 year old Damion D. Collins, of Oquawka. After the Deputy did a search of the truck he found two Open Containers Of Alcohol, and found in Collin’s clothing, a baggie that contained 49 grams of Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
kilj.com
Sports, October 11th
The Mt. Pleasant Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on the road last night against the Burlington Grayhounds, 14-8. Byers Nealey led the Panthers in tackles with 6.5, followed by Nolan Frueh with 4.5, and Logan Borders with 4. Nealey was getting it done on both sides of the football as he was the leading rusher with 67 yards. The lone score of the game for Mt. Pleasant came on a 4-yard run by Gavin Kerr. Cooper Coleman completed four passes for 93 yards. Payson Coleman caught two of the passes for 57 yards and Phoenix Watson had one catch for 36 yards. The JV team finishes their season with a 3-1 record.
