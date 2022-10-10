ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

New Bern businesses booming as mum activities continue

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening. The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts. “(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar […]
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

What a difference a bow can make

Purple bows lined the streets of the Cypress Landing community this past summer just as they have for many years. A long-standing tradition started by residents who wanted to honor a friend and neighbor, Marion L. Shepard, has grown into a fundraiser that supports the Shepard Cancer Foundation. This year, the Cypress Landing community raised $18,420 for the Shepard Cancer Foundation.
WASHINGTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Sexton hopes to revive historic downtown theater

Downtown afternoons will be filled with the smell of freshly popped popcorn and the sight of families entering the local cinema if one man has his way. Mark Sexton, proprietor of the Beulah Land Bookstore, dreams of a day where people can again pull into Plymouth for a night at the theater.
PLYMOUTH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Putting the fun back into public office: Adam Harp

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Adam Harp is always boiling over with enthusiasm, even if it is for activities that are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. The future political science major enjoys political meetings almost as much as he enjoys dancing, as he is often seen at campus events. The Beaufort County Early College High School (BCECHS) student will graduate with both an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science next year from Beaufort County Community College.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort County, NC
Government
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WNCT

Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Canis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Elephant#Cotton Candy#Fish
wcti12.com

Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert

NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern

The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
thewashingtondailynews.com

Dennis Hall

Ocala — Dennis was laid to rest at sea, by his sister Patricia on Oct 11, 2022 in Florida. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Garnett and Joyce Hall. Dennis is survived by his sisters Charlotte White of NC, Patricia Hall of Florida, and Debra Hall of GA, and his brothers Garnet Hall of Florida and Terry Hall of CA and several nieces and nephews.
WASHINGTON, NC
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022

New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Ruth A. Gardner

Mrs. Ruth Adams Gardner, age 92, a former resident of Washington, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home in Charlotte. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Washington. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington. The family will receive friends following the interment at 509 Northwood Road, Smallwood, Washington. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is serving the Gardner family.
WASHINGTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr

Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 15 years, a memorial designed to honor a branch of our military was finally unveiled in one Eastern Carolina county. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Navy Corpsmen Memorial Organization held the dedication ceremony of the Corpsmen Memorial, the first in the state, according to a navy spokeswoman.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy