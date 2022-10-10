Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Bern businesses booming as mum activities continue
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening. The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts. “(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
What a difference a bow can make
Purple bows lined the streets of the Cypress Landing community this past summer just as they have for many years. A long-standing tradition started by residents who wanted to honor a friend and neighbor, Marion L. Shepard, has grown into a fundraiser that supports the Shepard Cancer Foundation. This year, the Cypress Landing community raised $18,420 for the Shepard Cancer Foundation.
roanokebeacon.com
Sexton hopes to revive historic downtown theater
Downtown afternoons will be filled with the smell of freshly popped popcorn and the sight of families entering the local cinema if one man has his way. Mark Sexton, proprietor of the Beulah Land Bookstore, dreams of a day where people can again pull into Plymouth for a night at the theater.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Putting the fun back into public office: Adam Harp
WASHINGTON, N.C.— Adam Harp is always boiling over with enthusiasm, even if it is for activities that are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. The future political science major enjoys political meetings almost as much as he enjoys dancing, as he is often seen at campus events. The Beaufort County Early College High School (BCECHS) student will graduate with both an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science next year from Beaufort County Community College.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
WITN
Pet of the Week: Canis
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
Nothing Bundt Cakes dares you not to fall in love with their treats
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check this place out. Craig Marshall is the owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes that has opened in Greenville. The store is part of a national chain but is the first in Greenville. Marshall said he wants all guests who come […]
‘Halloween Bash,’ ‘Madhouse at the Beach’ wraps up racing at Carteret County Speedway
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will close October’s racing schedule with a “Halloween Bash” On Oct. 22 and “Madhouse at the Beach” on Oct. 29. Racing on both nights begins at 6 pm. Both nights will be military appreciation events for active military. There will be free admission with ID. Carteret Speedway […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert
NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern
The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
WITN
All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Dennis Hall
Ocala — Dennis was laid to rest at sea, by his sister Patricia on Oct 11, 2022 in Florida. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Garnett and Joyce Hall. Dennis is survived by his sisters Charlotte White of NC, Patricia Hall of Florida, and Debra Hall of GA, and his brothers Garnet Hall of Florida and Terry Hall of CA and several nieces and nephews.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022
New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Ruth A. Gardner
Mrs. Ruth Adams Gardner, age 92, a former resident of Washington, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home in Charlotte. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Washington. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington. The family will receive friends following the interment at 509 Northwood Road, Smallwood, Washington. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is serving the Gardner family.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr
Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
WITN
‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 15 years, a memorial designed to honor a branch of our military was finally unveiled in one Eastern Carolina county. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Navy Corpsmen Memorial Organization held the dedication ceremony of the Corpsmen Memorial, the first in the state, according to a navy spokeswoman.
Comments / 0