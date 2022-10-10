Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia U.S. Senate rivals Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock set for showdown
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Republican Herschel Walker's bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia comes to a head on Friday when they meet for their sole televised debate in a contentious race that could help determine which party controls the Senate.
Biden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last Republican to be elected governor was in 1982.
Comments / 0