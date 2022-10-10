Read full article on original website
Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Lafayette; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Denmark, or 15 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, Randolph, Troy, Tula, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Chiwapa, Pannell, Delay and Rough Edge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood Visitor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowfall Southeast of Delta Junction This Week Snow is falling southeast of Delta Junction and will taper off this afternoon. Storm total snowfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by noon today, with the heaviest snow along the Alaska Highway east of Dry Creek. Another significant snowfall is expected in this same area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with an additional 4-8 inches of snow expected.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 21:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Deland will remain within Major Flood stage through at least next week while very slowly declining. Interests along the river should expect these major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast through at least next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.2 Thu 8 pm 6.2 6.2 6.1 6.0 5.9
Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Northern Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds have decreased below advisory levels, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although the winds will decrease some this evening, breezy conditions are expected overnight.
Red Flag Warning issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Dent; Gasconade; Iron; Madison; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON .Since Friday`s weather conditions will be similar to today`s, critical fire danger is expected during the afternoon hours on Friday once again. Elevated fire danger will exist across the rest of the region. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS RED FLAG WARNING THAT WAS IN EFFECT TODAY HAS EXPIRED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zone 079. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 034, 035, 036, 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 059, 072, 073, 074, 075, 083, 084, 085 and 099. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...On Friday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.
Flood Watch issued for Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 02:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Merrimack; Sullivan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Merrimack and Sullivan. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected this morning.
Flood Watch issued for Bristol, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 00:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bristol; Newport FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI and Newport RI. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS HAVE ENDED FOR THE REMAINDER OF TONIGHT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 AND 219 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 AND 219 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon and evening. Red Flag Warning Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 50s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
Flood Watch issued for Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Strafford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maine, including the following areas, Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Interior Waldo, Interior York, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford, Sagadahoc, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford and Southern Somerset. Portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton and Strafford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris and fallen leaves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible, especially in the mountains and foothills. Locally up to 6 inches in the White Mountains and Western Maine Mountains is possible.
Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 031, 043, 044, 045, 046, 063, 064, 065, 066, 079, AND 081 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego, Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis, Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott, Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane, Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness, Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush, Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney, Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman, Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee, Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford, Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards and Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that start may spread rapidly and be impossible to control.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for minor coastal flooding will be highest near high tide at 10:06 PM.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Edwards, Pratt, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Edwards; Pratt; Stafford FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 079, AND 081 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford, Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards and Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that start may spread rapidly and be impossible to control.
Flood Advisory issued for Lehigh, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 23:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lehigh; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh. In southeast Pennsylvania...Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1133 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring across portions of the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The Perkiomen Creek at East Greenville has crested at 6.09 feet and continues to fall. Flood stage at the Perkiomen Creek is 5 feet. - Some locations that may experience flooding include East Greenville, Green Lane, Geryville, Zionsville, Pennsburg, and Red Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 04:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, The Chilkat River and surrounding area. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 842 PM AKDT, Rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall has diminished as of Thursday evening, but water levels are still rising on the Chilkat River. Minor flooding is expected to begin late Thursday night, especially near the Chilkat River. - Areas around mile post 14 and 24 of the Haines Highway is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - For Chilkat River at Klukwan: At 8:00pm the stage was 126.86 feet. Flood Stage is 128.0 feet. Forecast: A crest around 127.2 feet is expected around 4 am Friday. Impacts: At 127.0 feet: This is bankfull stage, but water can encroach the Haines Highway, south of Klukwan. Note that the Chilkat River is highly braided, if and when it shifts channels, our present bankfull and flood stages will be outdated.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, Coastal Rockingham and Interior Rockingham. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris and fallen leaves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible, especially in the hilly terrain of the Monadnocks.
Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 013, 014, 015, 016, 027, 028, 079, 080, 081, 252, 253, AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne, Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins, Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur, Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton, Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas, Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan, Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy, Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
