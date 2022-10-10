Read full article on original website
Police release name of Henderson man killed in Jacksonville trailer collision
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of the man killed when a towed trailer struck their vehicle in Jacksonville Monday morning. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Vito Barruzza, 84, of Henderson, died at the scene after a trailer carrying a pickup crashed into Barruzza’s vehicle.
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
Henderson County officials searching for missing man last seen in September
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Henderson County said on Thursday they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8. Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head. […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist. According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes ‘large’ diesel spill in Longview
UPDATE: Hawkins Parkway has been reopened, according to the city. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking travelers to seek an alternate route around the North Eastman Road and East Hawkins Parkway area for Wednesday morning after a crash. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, and officials said “as a […]
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Longview. The home is located in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Street. Our reporter at the scene says smoke can be seen coming from the attic area of the home. According to Longview Fire Marshal...
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
SHERIFF: 2 East Texans arrested after suspected meth found in car
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after suspected meth was found in their car, according to authorities. On Monday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a car for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Officials discovered that Kelsea Armstrong had an expired driver’s license and the passenger, Victor Armstrong […]
Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted
UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday. Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online […]
Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on federal online solicitation of minor charge
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer is behind bars for federal accusations of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
