ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash

UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, TX
Accidents
KLTV

Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist. According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Longview. The home is located in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Street. Our reporter at the scene says smoke can be seen coming from the attic area of the home. According to Longview Fire Marshal...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towing#Traffic Accident
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted

UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday. Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy