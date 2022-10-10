ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Gun Violence#Mayor#Kids With Guns#Community Engagement
WTVCFOX

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVCFOX

'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper

JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
JASPER, TN
WTVCFOX

Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight

DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Friday Night Rivals! Meigs County vs Tyner Academy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Only two more games left in the Friday Night Rivals series! This week we head to Tyner Academy where the Tyner Academy Rams will take on the Meigs County Tigers!. Meigs County is 6-2 on the year and 2-1 in the district. Tyner is 7-0 on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy