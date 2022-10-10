Read full article on original website
Mother who lost son to overdose says new state program could put addicts on recovery path
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Overdose deaths continue to rise in our state and county. and a Catoosa County mother says the new state rehabilitation program could lead those struggling with addiction down the path to recovery. "He said Mama something was wrong with TC. We didn't know what was...
Brainerd Community Center renamed in honor of late Chris L. Ramsey Sr., community advocate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tuesday was an important day for family and friends of Chris L. Ramsey senior. Officials with the City of Chattanooga Renamed the Brainerd Community Center in his honor to keep his legacy alive. The center is now the Chris L. Ramsey, Sr. Community Center. Friends and...
Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
Chattanooga Mayor Kelly unveils supportive housing proposal for Airport Inn revitalization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly unveiled a plan for the revitalization of the derelict Airport Inn as part of a permanent supportive housing proposal Tuesday. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel and once it's rezoned, they say there will be more than 70 new units of...
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are working to learn more details on a fight at a Chattanooga bar between a bouncer and customer captured on video. An attorney representing the customer says the altercation should've stopped at the door. The security camera video, posted to YouTube, shows a bouncer at...
Former Lakesite City Mayor, Hamilton County EMS director passes away at 69
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Lakesite City Mayor and Hamilton County EMS Director has passed away. Kenneth Wilkerson died at his home in Lakesite Wednesday. Wilkerson worked as a Rescue Crew Chief in the US Air Force. He later worked for the Chattanooga Fire Department, police, and later...
Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
Meigs County 911 board chairman says they were unaware $1M dollars was misappropriated
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60. And the chairman of the Meigs County 911 board says members and county officials were unaware of what was happening. The Comptroller's Office report says the...
Chattanoogans at risk with rising mailbox thefts, woman who almost lost $2,500 attests
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police have issued a warning for anyone sending important documents or checks through the mail. With mailbox thieves becoming more prominent, they're telling people to avoid drop-off boxes. Thursday we spoke to one woman who can attest to this due to her own run in...
Chattanoogans among majority of those working from home noticing decline in mental health
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has been ranked as one of the most popular destinations for remote work however, One APA study claims that the majority of remote workers have reported poor mental health. “I think so much is going on inside the home or wherever we're working from, we...
'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper
JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight
DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
3 years after deadly Douglas Heights Apartments shooting, resident still doesn't feel safe
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A deadly 2019 shooting at Douglas Heights apartments left many questioning the current safety measures in place for residents. We went to the apartment complex Tuesday to see if anything has changed since this tragedy happened. Toddie Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison on...
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
Market Street closed due to gas leak Wednesday, Chattanooga Fire Department says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Market Street shut down from 7th-8th Street Wednesday due to a gas leak, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says the gas leak happened at 1715 Market Street. They say there are no evacuations at this time. Crews are monitoring inside the buildings, CFD says. They...
Friday Night Rivals! Meigs County vs Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Only two more games left in the Friday Night Rivals series! This week we head to Tyner Academy where the Tyner Academy Rams will take on the Meigs County Tigers!. Meigs County is 6-2 on the year and 2-1 in the district. Tyner is 7-0 on...
