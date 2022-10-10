Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Raising Daughter Grace: 'I'll Always Be There for Her'
"I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world," says Bindi of 1-year-old daughter Grace When Bindi Irwin was asked to write the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, was onboard immediately. "The series is absolutely inspiring for young changemakers around the world," Bindi tells PEOPLE of the brand, which is dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation...
John Travolta Shares Tribute On The Late Olivia Newton-John’s Birthday
Olivia Newton-John passed away just months before her birthday after a very long battle with cancer. The tributes poured in, proving that Olivia was as sweet as she seemed on our television screens. On what would have been her 74th birthday, her Grease co-star John Travolta paid tribute to her again.
Bindi Irwin Praised For Raising Daughter In Nature And ‘Not On TV’
Bindi Irwin is being shown praise for raising her daughter in nature and not on TV and in front of computer screens. 24-year-old Bindi is no stranger to sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby girl Grace Warrior out and about in nature. She recently shared a video of them exploring the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Queensland and fans were quick to comment.
Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'
Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson
Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Dolly Parton’s Husband ‘Grieved Uncontrollably for a Year’ After His Dog Died
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, was very close to his dog, Popeye. According to Parton, her husband was sent into uncontrollable grief after his furry friend died.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
