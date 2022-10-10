ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF

Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion

Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W

This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges

The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers add kicker to practice squad after Gould injury

The 49ers are preparing for the fact that kicker Robbie Gould might miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. In the wake of Gould's knee injury, which the 39-year-old sustained making a tackle last Sunday in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report

The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad

The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster

The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

