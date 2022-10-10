LOS ANGELES (AP) — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in the eighth inning. It sat on the grass as Gavin Lux of the Dodgers singled to right.

