ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa opting out of contract

Add another premier shortstop to the MLB free-agent market. Carlos Correa told El Nuevo Día newspaper that he will opt out of the second year of his three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN reported. "With the year that I have had, my health and my being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Andrés Muñoz
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Yu Darvish
FOX Sports

Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +101; over/under is 7 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Goose on loose causes delay at Padres-Dodgers playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in the eighth inning. It sat on the grass as Gavin Lux of the Dodgers singled to right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Braves win Game 2 pitchers' duel to even NLDS

There’s just something about the playoffs and a good, old-fashioned pitchers' duel. Hits are rare, strikeouts are plenty, and each starter is trying not to be the guy to blink first. Braves right-hander Kyle Wright and Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler were locked in and dealing early Wednesday, despite the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#Fox Sports Mlb#Codify Baseball#The Toronto Blue Jays
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for division round

The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB
FOX Sports

Houston Astros add new talent to usual cast of stars with Pena, Mancini, more

Welcome to Season 6 of everyone's favorite — or least favorite, depending on who you ask — fall drama: "Astros In October." Yes, for the sixth consecutive season, the Houston Astros are back in MLB's postseason. Their quest for a sixth straight ALCS appearance and fourth AL pennant begins this week against the red-hot Mariners in the ALDS.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy