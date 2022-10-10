Read full article on original website
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Twins' Carlos Correa opting out of contract
Add another premier shortstop to the MLB free-agent market. Carlos Correa told El Nuevo Día newspaper that he will opt out of the second year of his three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN reported. "With the year that I have had, my health and my being...
Will midges invade Game 3 in Cleveland of ALDS Guardians vs New York Yankees?
Forget the weather forecast. What's the likelihood of a swarm of midges pestering New York Yankees players as the ALDS series moves to Cleveland Saturday night? Well that depends on a lot of factors involving science and perhaps a bit of luck. ...
Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +101; over/under is 7 runs.
Goose on loose causes delay at Padres-Dodgers playoff game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in the eighth inning. It sat on the grass as Gavin Lux of the Dodgers singled to right.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Braves win Game 2 pitchers' duel to even NLDS
There’s just something about the playoffs and a good, old-fashioned pitchers' duel. Hits are rare, strikeouts are plenty, and each starter is trying not to be the guy to blink first. Braves right-hander Kyle Wright and Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler were locked in and dealing early Wednesday, despite the...
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for division round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
Houston Astros add new talent to usual cast of stars with Pena, Mancini, more
Welcome to Season 6 of everyone's favorite — or least favorite, depending on who you ask — fall drama: "Astros In October." Yes, for the sixth consecutive season, the Houston Astros are back in MLB's postseason. Their quest for a sixth straight ALCS appearance and fourth AL pennant begins this week against the red-hot Mariners in the ALDS.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
