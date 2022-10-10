ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 3-8

KALAMAZOO, MI - Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country, volleyball,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment

LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Readers have spoken: See which Week 8 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos

MLive subscribers are in for a treat when Lowell hosts East Grand Rapids Friday at 7 p.m. The game featuring a pair of OK White Conference rivals has been voted the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week in an MLive.com poll that closed Thursday at noon. That means MLive subscribers will receive free downloads for all of the high-resolution photographs, which will be posted on MLive.com this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6

Regional championships were up for grabs in golf and tennis last week. A number of regional champs, and a number of standouts from other sports are highlighted in this week’s Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 Poll.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
KALAMAZOO, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo

Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers

Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...

