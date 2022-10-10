Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 8 prep football picks: Which teams boost their playoff chances?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Only two weeks remain in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, which means teams have precious little time to make a final push toward a playoff berth. For teams sitting at 2, 3 or 4 wins, the next two weeks are crucial. For those boasting...
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 8
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season’s home stretch has arrived, as the top teams from across Michigan look to finish with two strong performances and solidify their playoff standing. Around Kalamazoo, some teams are a virtual lock to continue on after Week 9, while others are...
MLive.com
Newfound competitive streak has Otsego junior surging toward cross country state finals
OTSEGO, MI – To the average person, the terms “runner” and “racer” are interchangeable on the cross country scene. To longtime Otsego girls cross country head coach Steve Long, the two terms separate the good from the great. Junior Megan Germain is the Bulldogs’ latest...
Detroit Lions honor Forest Hills Central football coach
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central is 7-0 and ranked fifth in the state in Division 2. And now it has a Coach of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 3-8
KALAMAZOO, MI - Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country, volleyball,...
MLive.com
Late schedule change pits prep football state finalist against 2 perennial powers
LAWTON, MI – For better or worse, the Lawton football team will find out where it stands heading into the playoffs, after a late schedule change has the Blue Devils slated to close out the regular season against a pair of small-school powers. Lawton, currently ranked No. 5 in...
MLive.com
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment
LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
MLive.com
Readers have spoken: See which Week 8 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
MLive subscribers are in for a treat when Lowell hosts East Grand Rapids Friday at 7 p.m. The game featuring a pair of OK White Conference rivals has been voted the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week in an MLive.com poll that closed Thursday at noon. That means MLive subscribers will receive free downloads for all of the high-resolution photographs, which will be posted on MLive.com this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6
Regional championships were up for grabs in golf and tennis last week. A number of regional champs, and a number of standouts from other sports are highlighted in this week’s Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 Poll.
Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
Recording device found in Portage high school locker room
PORTAGE, MI – A recording device was found in a locker room at Portage high school. The device was found in a Portage Northern High School locker room, the district said in a statement. It was found the week of Oct. 3, and reported to Portage Department of Public...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
How to watch the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet tonight in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. for the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. MLive has a preview here, along with interviews with Dixon and Whitmer about their priorities, should they win...
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers
Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Comments / 0