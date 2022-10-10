ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Over the course of Saturday afternoon, everyone in America will learn what they need to know about Michigan’s pass-rush, good or bad. The outsiders who wondered how the Wolverines would replace their best pass-rushing duo in history. The fans who remain uneasy after that question was left largely unanswered in the spring and summer. The rival fans who snickered when freshmen and even a wild-card transfer received a crash course to fill out the room in fall camp.

