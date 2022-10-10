ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Four keys and a pick: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.
247Sports

Michigan's ascending, potent pass-rush can make national statement against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Over the course of Saturday afternoon, everyone in America will learn what they need to know about Michigan’s pass-rush, good or bad. The outsiders who wondered how the Wolverines would replace their best pass-rushing duo in history. The fans who remain uneasy after that question was left largely unanswered in the spring and summer. The rival fans who snickered when freshmen and even a wild-card transfer received a crash course to fill out the room in fall camp.
247Sports

Pair of Penn State commits enter 2023 Top247

Two of Penn State's class of 2023 commits are now Top247 prospects after 247Sports' latest rankings update. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey and Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry wide receiver Carmelo Taylor are now ranked inside of the Top247. Hussey checks in at No. 191 in the rankings and Taylor is ranked No. 200.
