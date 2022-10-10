Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Related
Videos: Pieces wash ashore at Windansea in La Jolla after boat suspected of smuggling migrants breaks apart
Customs and Border Protection says the boat sank near the shore after smashing into rocks.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy
San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
Victim killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus was seminary student from San Diego
BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read. He began his studies at the school in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Homicide investigation underway in Vista
A homicide investigation is underway in Vista after a woman died following an altercation Wednesday night, authorities say.
Passenger killed, driver seriously hurt in I-15 crash
A two-vehicle crash on a major San Diego freeway Thursday resulted in the death of a passenger and the hospitalization of a driver, authorities said.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Jury awards $5M to man beaten by San Diego Sheriff's Deputies and attacked by K-9 in 2014
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Black man who was wrongly pulled over, beaten, and arrested while driving near his parents' home in Fallbrook in 2014. A federal jury delivered its verdict on October 11, in favor of Mikhail Myles,...
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
Crews rescue driver from overturned car in San Carlos
Emergency crews rescued a driver from a car that crashed in a San Carlos neighborhood early Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Campaign to fulfill final wish of driver killed while changing tire along I-805
Loved ones start campaign to fulfill final wish of motorist killed while changing tire along I-805 last week
18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa shooting identified
Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
Man connected to Allied Gardens toy store break-in arrested
A man was arrested in connection with a Thursday morning burglary at an Allied Gardens comic book and toy store in which numerous Lego sets were stolen, according to San Diego Police.
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
News 8 KFMB
SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision
SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car. Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.
Comments / 0