thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Complex

Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity

Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
Newsweek

Kanye West Should Face Permanent Social Media Ban: Antisemitism Watchdog

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over the weekend following the hip-hop superstar posting messages that have been deemed antisemitic by many. However, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism feels temporary restrictions on West's accounts don't go far enough and is calling for the star to be permanently banned from the social media platforms.
The Herald News

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
Vibe

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
HuffPost

Trevor Noah Tears Into Kanye West For Weekend Of Antisemitism

Trevor Noah slammed Kanye West on Tuesday for his antisemitic tirade over the weekend. The rapper’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were locked after he violated their policies on hate speech. In the offending tweet, West, also known as Ye, wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Deadline

With Twitter Deal Clock Ticking, Elon Musk’s Outreach To Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Tweets Offers New Sign Of Social Media Climate Change

Elon Musk, who is poised to take control of Twitter, has raised a new round of questions about how the climate of social media could change with his revelation that he reached out to Kanye West after the rapper’s anti-Semitic tweets. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk wrote in a tweet Monday night. The Tesla founder, who is negotiating final details of his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, has already sent loud signals about his concerns about how speech is controlled on the platform. It is widely expected...
