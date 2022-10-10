Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Kanye West: My connection with Obama 'faded' after 'I wasn't saying the things I was supposed to say as a rapper'
"I was Obama's favorite artist," Ye said. "Obama met with me and my mama to say that he was running for office back in 2008 and wanted the support."
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Complex
Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity
Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kanye West Should Face Permanent Social Media Ban: Antisemitism Watchdog
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over the weekend following the hip-hop superstar posting messages that have been deemed antisemitic by many. However, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism feels temporary restrictions on West's accounts don't go far enough and is calling for the star to be permanently banned from the social media platforms.
AWKWARD: Fox News Hosts Defend Kanye West, Backtrack After Antisemitic Tweet
Two "Fox and Friends Weekend" hosts admitted they weren't aware of West's antisemitic Instagram post during a Sunday show.
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts condemned by celebrities, politicians and organisations
Kanye West has stirred controversy over the past few days by sharing anti-Semitic sentiments on Twitter and Instagram. In response, the rapper has been condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities. Yesterday (October 9), Twitter locked the...
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
Gizmodo
Instagram Deletes Kanye West’s Antisemitic Post About Jews Controlling Diddy, Restricts His Account
Instagram deleted an antisemitic post on Kanye West’s account and restricted his use of the app for violating its policies, according to its parent company, Meta. In response, West, whose legal name is “Ye,” stormed over to Twitter to shame Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for “kicking him off” Instagram.
thesource.com
Kim Kardashian is Paying for Extra Security at Children’s School Following Kanye’s White Lives Matter IG Rant
In case you missed it, Kanye “Ye” West has gone been stirring up headlines with a series of rants and online attacks. Ye has dissed Diddy, Boosie, and more, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian paying for the safety of their children after he placed the name of their current school all over Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
Kanye West, know known as Ye, has severed ties with JPMorgan Chase. The bank notified his company Yeezy of the change on Sept. 20, weeks before the designer's most recent controversies.
Trevor Noah Tears Into Kanye West For Weekend Of Antisemitism
Trevor Noah slammed Kanye West on Tuesday for his antisemitic tirade over the weekend. The rapper’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were locked after he violated their policies on hate speech. In the offending tweet, West, also known as Ye, wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
With Twitter Deal Clock Ticking, Elon Musk’s Outreach To Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Tweets Offers New Sign Of Social Media Climate Change
Elon Musk, who is poised to take control of Twitter, has raised a new round of questions about how the climate of social media could change with his revelation that he reached out to Kanye West after the rapper’s anti-Semitic tweets. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk wrote in a tweet Monday night. The Tesla founder, who is negotiating final details of his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, has already sent loud signals about his concerns about how speech is controlled on the platform. It is widely expected...
Comments / 0