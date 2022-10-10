ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Animated Short | “Kiriko”

The protector of Kanezaka strikes again. Discover the two sides of Kiriko, the loving daughter and the deadly protector. Play Overwatch 2 for free today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Overwatch 2 Bug is Shutting Down Computers

Each new day brings another problem in Overwatch 2. It appears that issues in Overwatch 2 are still getting worse before they get better. A newly discovered bug has caused some players' computers to either shut down or reset. Overwatch 2 Bug Shutting Down Computers. Blizzard is currently investigating what...
Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address

A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Players Who Use The Overwatch 2 Controller Cross-Platform With PC Users Have Complained That Aim Assist Is Disabled

This has reignited the discussion over input-based matchmaking, as players of Overwatch 2 have noticed that the game disables aim to help controller users during crossplay. Many first-person shooters don’t provide aim assistance to players who prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, although nearly all recent games with such a feature offer it to players who prefer to use a gamepad. Aim help is a standard feature in console shooters, with some notable exceptions like the intense World War II and FPS Hell Let Loose.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2

Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
