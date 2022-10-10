Read full article on original website
IGN
Overwatch 2 Animated Short | “Kiriko”
The protector of Kanezaka strikes again. Discover the two sides of Kiriko, the loving daughter and the deadly protector. Play Overwatch 2 for free today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Overwatch 2: How to Change Your Crosshair
Learn how to edit your crosshair and change up how you aim in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Bug is Shutting Down Computers
Each new day brings another problem in Overwatch 2. It appears that issues in Overwatch 2 are still getting worse before they get better. A newly discovered bug has caused some players' computers to either shut down or reset. Overwatch 2 Bug Shutting Down Computers. Blizzard is currently investigating what...
Overwatch 2 double XP weekends are coming to make good on launch woes
Play half as hard, earn the same.
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address
A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
EA's Origin is officially dead
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
happygamer.com
Players Who Use The Overwatch 2 Controller Cross-Platform With PC Users Have Complained That Aim Assist Is Disabled
This has reignited the discussion over input-based matchmaking, as players of Overwatch 2 have noticed that the game disables aim to help controller users during crossplay. Many first-person shooters don’t provide aim assistance to players who prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, although nearly all recent games with such a feature offer it to players who prefer to use a gamepad. Aim help is a standard feature in console shooters, with some notable exceptions like the intense World War II and FPS Hell Let Loose.
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
dexerto.com
Veteran Pokemon trainer celebrates first shiny encounter ever, believing they were fake
A Pokemon trainer discovered their first shiny Pokemon after fourteen years of consistently playing the game throughout its many generations. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare variants of normal Pokemon. The recent games are more generous with shiny rates, allowing players to manipulate the rate with items. In the older generations,...
dotesports.com
‘That’s toxic!’: Shroud left speechless after Overwatch 2 teammate roasts his gaming skills
Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has been streaming a lot of Overwatch 2 on Twitch since its release, even though he wasn’t a huge fan of its predecessor. And for the most part, he’s been having a blast. At the end of his first session, he did say...
Amazon's new Xbox deal is the cheapest way to play next-gen games today
Get a refurbished Xbox Series S for less than £200 for today only
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
