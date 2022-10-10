ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How executives can prioritize ethical innovation and data safety in A.I.

By Kristine Gill
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUFWT_0iTdqSFf00

The A.I. and machine-learning systems that underwrite so much of digital transformation are designed to serve millions of customers yet are defined by a relatively small and homogenous group of architects.

More and more, companies are relying on artificial intelligence to carry out various functions of their business—some that only computers can do and others that are still best handled by humans. And while it might make sense that a computer can carry these jobs out without any sort of bias or agenda, leaders in the A.I. space are increasingly warning of that exact scenario.

The concern is so prevalent that new responsible A.I. measures have been floated by federal government, requiring companies to vet for these biases and to run systems past humans to avoid them.

The four pillars of responsible A.I.

Ray Eitel-Porter, managing director and global lead for responsible A.I. at Accenture, outlined during a virtual event hosted by Fortune on Thursday that the tech consulting firm operates around four “pillars” for implementing A.I.: principles and governance, policies and controls, technology and platforms, and culture and training.

“The four pillars basically came from our engagement with a number of clients in this area and really recognizing where people are in their journey,” he said. “Most of the time now, that’s really about how you take your principles and put them into practice.”

Many companies these days have an A.I. framework. Policies and controls are the next layer, which is all about how you put those principles in place. The technology and platforms are the tools in which you implement those principles, and the culture and training portion ensures everyone at every level of the company understands their role, can execute it, and buys in.

“It’s definitely not just something for a data science team or a technology team,” said Eitel-Porter. “It’s very much something that is relevant to everybody across the business so the culture and training piece is really important.”

Naba Banerjee, head of product at Airbnb, suggested that a fifth pillar be included: the financial investments required to make these things happen.

Interestingly, Eitel-Porter said the interest and intent is there, citing a recent Accenture survey of 850 senior executives globally, which found that just 6% had managed to incorporate responsible A.I. operationally, while 77% said doing so was a top priority looking forward.

And to Banerjee’s point about investment, the same survey showed 80% of respondents said they were allocating 10% of their A.I. and analytics budgets over the next few years to responsible A.I., while 45% said they were going to allocate 20% of their budget to the endeavor.

“That’s really encouraging because, frankly, without the money, it’s very hard to do these things, and it shows there’s a very strong commitment on the part of organizations to move to that next step…to operationalize the principles through the governance mechanism,” he said.

How companies are trying to be responsible

Airbnb is using A.I. to prevent house parties at host homes, which became a bigger problem amid the pandemic. One of the ways the company tries to detect this risk is by looking at renters under 25 renting mansions for one, with one assumption being these customers are scouting locations for parties.

“That seems pretty common sense, so why use A.I.?” Banerjee asked. “But when you have a platform with more than 100 million guests, more than 4 million hosts, and more than 6 million listings, and the scale continues to grow, you cannot do this with a set of rules. And as soon as you build a set of rules, someone finds a way to bypass the rules.”

Banerjee said employees were constantly working on training the model to enforce these rules, but it wasn’t perfect.

“When you try to stop bad actors, you unfortunately catch some dolphins in the net, too,” she said.

That’s when humans in customer service have to step in to troubleshoot with individual users of the platform, who had no intention of throwing a rager, but were prevented from booking anyway. Those instances were used to improve the models as well.

But robots can’t do everything. One way the online homestay marketplace is keeping humans in the loop is with Airbnb’s Project Lighthouse, which focuses on preventing discrimination by partnering with civil rights organizations. Banerjee said the company’s mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere, and to that end, the platform has removed 2.5 million users since 2016 who did not follow community standards.

“Unless you can measure and understand the impact of any kind of system you’re building to keep the community safe…you can’t really do anything about it,” she said.

Project Lighthouse aims to measure and root out that discrimination, but it does so without facial recognition or algorithms. Instead, it’s using humans to help understand the perceived race of a person while keeping that person’s identity anonymous.

“Where we see a gap between white guests, Black guests, white hosts, Black hosts, we take action,” she said.

At Mastercard, artificial intelligence has long been used to prevent fraud across the millions of daily transactions occurring all over the country.

“It’s interesting because at Mastercard, we’re in the data and technology business. This is the space we’ve been in for many, many years,” says Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard.

And inherent in this work is the concept of trust, she added: “What is the intent of what you’re doing? What did you hope to achieve and what are the unintended consequences?”

But the more data you have can help avoid discrimination when using A.I., Seshadri said. As an example, women-run small businesses don’t usually get approved for as much credit, but with more data points, it could be possible to reduce gender-based discrimination.

“It levels the playing field,” Seshadri said.

Biased robots are human creations

Krishna Gade, founder and CEO of Fiddler A.I., said that biased robots are not sentient creatures with an agenda, rather the result of flawed human data informing what we hope can be an improved version of the process.

A difficulty here is that machine-learning–based software is improving in a sort of black box, Gade said. And it doesn’t work like traditional software where you can view code line by line and make fixes. It becomes difficult then to explain how the A.I. is working.

“They’re essentially trying to infer what is going on in the model,” Gade says. Data that A.I. uses to calculate a Mastercard customer’s loan approval, for example, might be causal for the model, but not in the real world. “There are so many other factors that might be driving the current rate.”

At Fiddler A.I., users can “fiddle with” the inputs on a model to figure out why it’s behaving the way it is. You could adjust someone’s previous debts to see what his or her credit score would change to, for example.

“Those types of interactions can build trust with a model,” he said, noting many industries, such as banking, are having risk management teams review their A.I. processes, but not all industries are implementing these checks.

New government regulations will likely change this as many in this industry have called for an A.I. Bill of Rights.

“Many of these conversations are going on, and I think it’s a good thing,” Seshadri said.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The pandemic forced innovation, but the expected recession may push businesses to do even more

Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO and Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, take the stage at Fortune's MPW Summit on Oct. 11, 2022. The effects of COVID-19 forced companies across many industries to adapt and innovate rapidly. Yet even as the pandemic subsides, there are opportunities for business leaders to continue to apply the lessons they have learned over the last few years.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Even with a possible recession looming, startups see opportunity in the Great Resignation

For big corporations, the Great Resignation has made it harder than ever to fill vital roles as employees resign en masse, expressing desire for a better work-life balance. This sustained exodus, however, has been a once-in-a-century opportunity for startups looking to recruit experienced workers who might normally have avoided migrating to a nonestablished business. But even as entrepreneurs have a deeper pool to recruit from, they’re facing new challenges that could make hiring from that pool more challenging.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Being an effective leader starts with company culture

Panelists discuss how to be an effective leader at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 11, 2022. To build a resilient team, you need to be a resilient leader—one that can respond to unexpected change. But after all a leader is only as good as its team, so more importantly, they have to create a culture within their company that will propel it forward.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Innovation#A I#Software#Business Industry#Linus Business#A I At Accenture#Polici
TechCrunch

Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences

The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
TechCrunch

Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto

Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
MARKETS
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
MIDDLE EAST
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
POLITICS
Fortune

Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

A four-year bachelor’s degree has long been the first rung to climbing America’s corporate ladder. But the move to prioritize skills over a college education is sweeping through some of America’s largest companies, including Google, EY, Microsoft, and Apple. Strong proponents say the shift helps circumvent a needless barrier to workplace diversity.
COLLEGES
Fortune

Fortune

225K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy